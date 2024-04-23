‘Black Rider’ shifts into the fast lane

GMA’s top-rating primetime action-drama series Black Rider has just been accorded its first-ever international award, winning a Bronze Medal at the 2024 New York Festivals TV & Film Awards under the Entertainment Program: Drama Category.

The timing of this precious recognition is perfect as the series goes into a new season with a more intense narrative of the lives of its main characters and the introduction of new actors who will give intensity to the new roles created by the amazing team of writers and creative think-tanks of the network’s Public Affairs group.

Television audiences will surely continue cheering for lead actor Ruru Madrid who has truly transitioned into being a wonderful and compelling actor.

“I am just happy that the show has been warmly embraced by the TV audience since we first aired last year. It also feels good that we continue to be a solid team—the production, the creatives, the actors. We try to always give our best and contribute to make our show better and more exciting as the stories of the characters unfold. This win in New York is a big inspiration for us to continue to do better,” shared Madrid.

Another very happy main cast member is veteran actress Rio Locsin, who told us that she is very impressed with Madrid’s dedication and discipline. “He continues to grow as an actor and I am proud to say that he is a very generous and kind-hearted young man, too! I only have daughters so I got drawn to Ruru as weeks go by, since I play his mom in the series. I am very grateful that he also looks up to me like a real mom since we share a lot of scenes together.”

Everyone in the Black Rider team is excited with the new batch of actors who will join the series. There is Vivamax siren Angeli Khang who is making a debut on a free TV series. We saw her recently and noticed that her looks have changed from the virginal beauty that she was to how she looks now. We wonder why.

Then, there are the reliable actors like William Lorenzo and Matet de Leon who will surely add premium to the already big cast that includes Matteo Guidicelli, Jon Lucas,, Raymart Santiago, Gary Estrada Herlene Budol, Empoy Marquez and Jestoni Alarcon.

We are glad to know that Manila Vice Mayor Yul Servo is also making time to do a special role for the series. Servo told us a few months ago that he misses TV work and it’s good that the production thought of him when it needed to cast an actor for the role of the Vice President.

With its consistent high ratings, wonderful cast and interesting plots and subplots, Black Rider has certainly shifted to the fast lane. Directors Richard Arellano and Rommel Penesa are working closely with the creative group and action director Erwin Tagle to ensure that the series continues to hit the right marks, and to make certain that the viewers stay glued to Black Rider every weekday on GMA and its streaming platforms.