‘Aid package shows US commitment to Indo-Pacific stability’

The extensive lobbying efforts of the Philippine delegation yielded significant results as the United States House of Representatives approved an $8.1-billion emergency aid package for key allies in the Indo-Pacific, including the Philippines, Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez announced on Tuesday.

In a statement, Romualdez conveyed his appreciation to the US House for the bipartisan support of the groundbreaking measure, which is crucially beneficial for Filipinos amid escalating tensions in the West Philippine Sea.

“This is a momentous occasion that underscores the enduring partnership between our nations and the unwavering commitment of the US to fostering stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific,” Romualdez said.

“We are deeply grateful for the bipartisan effort that has led to the approval of this crucial assistance, which will undoubtedly strengthen the security and resilience of our region,” he added.

Voting 385-34, the US House passed the $8.1-billion bill, allocating nearly $4 billion in security assistance to Taiwan, the Philippines, and other Indo-Pacific allies, alongside $1.9 billion to replenish US stocks that have been depleted to aid Asian allies and $3.3 billion for submarine infrastructure and additional provisions.

During the deliberations, an amendment was adopted to ensure that security assistance reaches the Philippines, a move welcomed by Romualdez.

Romualdez expressed his gratitude to Rep. Darrell Issa, who introduced the amendment to the bill, encouraging the US State Department to allocate $500 million in foreign military financing to the Philippines.

“The passage of this amendment underscores the deepening partnership between our nations and highlights the United States’ commitment to enhancing the defense capabilities of the Philippines,” said Romualdez.

The approval of this bipartisan measure follows extensive engagements between the Philippine House delegation, led by Romualdez, and American legislators, coinciding with the trilateral summit among US President Joe Biden, Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

“The constructive dialogue and shared vision exhibited during our meetings exemplify the enduring partnership between our nations,” Romualdez said.

“This aid package symbolizes our collective resolve to fortify the bonds of friendship and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific,” he said.

The $8.1 billion in assistance to the Indo-Pacific is integral to the $95.3 billion emergency aid package, which includes vital support for key US allies like Ukraine and Israel. This comprehensive measure will now proceed to the Senate for a final vote.

He also said that the aid package, encompassing provisions for key US allies across diverse regions, reflects a comprehensive approach to addressing evolving geopolitical dynamics.

“This multifaceted assistance package reaffirms America’s steadfast commitment to promoting peace, prosperity, and security in the Indo-Pacific and beyond,” the Philippine House chief said.

Romualdez expressed confidence that the US House’s decisive action would set the stage for further collaboration and partnership between the US and its allies in the Indo-Pacific region, particularly the Philippines.