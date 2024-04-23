A renewed commitment: PBBM’s efforts to combat hunger, poverty, and crime

IN a bid to address pressing social issues and foster grassroots engagement, President Marcos has taken decisive steps to intensify government efforts against hunger, poverty, and crimes. Through two significant memoranda, the government aims to tackle these challenges head-on, forging partnerships and implementing comprehensive strategies. (Read the BusinessMirror report: “President orders intensified actions vs poverty, social ills,” April 22, 2024).

Memorandum Circular 47 directs the Task Force on Zero Hunger to enhance its coordination with stakeholders and make the “Enhanced Partnership Against Hunger and Poverty” (EPAHP) program more sustainable. This directive highlights the government’s determination to bolster initiatives aimed at achieving zero hunger, food and nutrition security, and sustainable agriculture. By fostering collaboration among national government agencies, instrumentalities, local government units, and even government-owned or -controlled corporations, a united front can be established to combat hunger and poverty.

A critical aspect of the EPAHP program entails extending credit assistance through government financial institutions (GFIs) to support various components of the food supply chain, including production, processing, and distribution. By providing financial support, the government seeks to empower farmers and rural-based organizations, equipping them with the necessary resources to thrive in the agricultural sector. Additionally, the focus on improving irrigation facilities and appurtenant structures in irrigable areas demonstrates a commitment to boosting agricultural productivity and ensuring sustainable food production.

Moreover, the President’s directive emphasizes the involvement of Community Based Organizations (CBOs) in EPAHP activities. By integrating CBOs and facilitating their access to prospective markets, the government aims to create an inclusive environment where marginalized communities can actively participate in and benefit from the fight against hunger and poverty. This approach recognizes the importance of community engagement and empowers local stakeholders to drive meaningful change.

In conjunction with the efforts to alleviate hunger and poverty, the President has also prioritized tackling crime through the implementation of the 2024 National Crime Prevention Program (NCPP). The NCPP, which encompasses crosscutting strategies to foster safe communities, protect the rights of Filipinos, and reduce criminal activities, serves as a comprehensive framework for crime prevention. By approving the NCPP and urging LGUs to support its implementation, the President underscores the significance of collaborative efforts in ensuring public safety.

In his Memorandum Circular 46, President Marcos emphasizes the need for all government agencies, instrumentalities, and LGUs to rally behind the NCPP. This call to action highlights the shared responsibility among various stakeholders in addressing crime-related challenges. By involving the National Police Commission as the lead authority for the NCPP, the government demonstrates a commitment to a coordinated and cohesive approach to crime prevention.

While these memoranda circulars are a welcome development, it is essential to recognize that the road to achieving the administration’s goals will be long and challenging. The success of these initiatives will depend on the government’s ability to implement them effectively, allocate sufficient resources, and ensure that the benefits are equitably distributed.

The President’s efforts to combat hunger, poverty, and crime are a step in the right direction. However, it is crucial that these initiatives are followed up with concrete actions, and that the government remains committed to addressing the root causes of these issues. By working together, we can create a more just and equitable society, where all Filipinos have access to the opportunities and resources they need to thrive.