33 areas in PHL expected to experience scorching temperatures of up to 45 °C on Wednesday, 24 April – PAGASA

Thirty -three areas in the country will experience more extreme hot weather on April 24, according to state weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pag-asa).

In its 5 p.m. forecast on Monday, Pag-asa said that 42°C to 45°C in the following areas :

NAIA Pasay City, Manila — 42°C

Science Garden, Quezon City — 42°C

Dagupan City, Pangasinan — 44°C

Bacnotan, La Union — 42°C

Tuguegarao City, Cagayan — 43°C

ISU, Echague, Isabela — 43°C

Clark Airport, Pampanga — 42°C

CLSU,Muñoz, Nueva Ecija — 43°C

Baler, Aurora — 42°C

Casiguran , Aurora — 42°C

Subic Bay, Olongapo — 42°C

Sangley Point, Cavite — 43°C

Ambulong, Tanuan , Batangas — 42°C

Infanta, Quezon — 42°C

Calapan, Oriental Mindoro — 42°C

Coron, Palawan — 42°C

San Jose, Occidental Mindoro —42°C

Puerto Princesa City, Palawan — 44°C

Aborlan, Palawan — 44°C

Virac, Catanduanes — 43°C

Masbate City, Masbate — 42°C

Juban, Sorsogon — 43°C

CBSU-Pili, Camarines Sur — 43°C

Mambusao, Capiz — 42°C

Roxas City, Capiz – 45°C

Iloilo City, Iloilo — 42°C

Dumangas, Iloilo — 42°C

Guluan, Eastern Samar — 43°C

Dipolog, Zamboanga Del Norte —43°C

Zamboanga City, Zamboanga Del Sur- 45°C

Davao City, Davao Del Sur — 42°C

Cotabato City, Maguindanao — 43°C

Butuan City, Agusan Del Norte — 43°C

Meanwhile, the Department of Health (DOH) reminded the public anew against heat-related illnesses.

On Monday, the DOH reported 34 cases of heat-related illness with six deaths, based on the DOH Event-based Surveillance and Response (ESR) system from January 1 – April 18, 2024.

“The causes of death are still for verification. Reported cases were from Central Visayas, Ilocos Region, and Soccsksargen Region,” the DOH said.

The most number of heat related illnesses in recent years was recorded at 513 in the year 2023.

In a public advisory released earlier, the DOH encouraged the public to drink plenty of water; limit time spent outdoors between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.; usage of protection against sunburn such as hats, umbrellas, and sunblock; and wear of loose fitting, comfortable clothing.