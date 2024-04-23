`

Today’s front page, Tuesday, April 23, 2024

3 Nolcom island outposts get Harris radios

harris radios installation via nolcom
Site survey inspection and the installation of Harris Radios at Naval Detachment Mavulis, Fuga, and Calayan Islands. (Nolcom/AFP)
Three island outposts of the Northern Luzon Command (Nolcom) are now equipped with secured and advanced Harris tactical radios.

Nolcom, in a statement, said these communications equipment were installed at Naval Detachment Mavulis, Fuga, and Calayan Islands.

Installation took place from April 21 to April 23.

Nolcom chief Lt.Gen. Ferynl Buca spearheaded the survey and installation of these equipment in Mavulis

“The visit to Naval Detachment Mavulis aims to assess and ensure the operational readiness of strategic military installations within the Batanes,” Nolcom added

Simultaneously, the 2nd Communications, Electronics, and Information Systems Group, Communications, Electronics, and Information Systems Service, Armed Forces of the Philippines personnel worked diligently to install Harris radios at Fuga and Calayan Islands. 

These communication devices are designed to provide reliable and secure voice and data communication capabilities, even in challenging environments. 

The installation of Harris radios will significantly enhance communication capabilities across Batanes strengthening maritime security and external defense efforts in the region.

“Our proactive approach to enhancing communication infrastructure and ensuring the readiness of our strategic outposts is crucial to safeguarding our national interests and promoting regional stability, particularly in maritime security and external defense,” Buca noted.

Image credits: Nolcom/AFP



