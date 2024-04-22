Wilcon Depot showcases architectural excellence and innovation at CONEX 2024

On the third week of April, the United Architects of the Philippines (UAP) made new stories again by hosting its 49th UAP NATCON and CONEX 2024 at the SMX Convention Center in Manila.

This year’s CONEX theme, “Organizing Outstanding Opportunities,” reflects UAP’s commitment to providing architects with platforms to explore cutting-edge ideas, trends, and solutions in the field. The event features a wide range of activities, including interactive exhibits showcasing the latest advancements in architecture and design.

One of the key highlights of CONEX 2024 is the presence of leading industry players, including Wilcon Depot, the Philippines’ leading home improvement and construction supply retailer. Wilcon Depot has attended the event every year as a symbol of its continuing support for the architectural community and firm commitment to fostering collaboration and innovation within the industry.

CONEX 2024 kicked off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Wilcon Depot SEVP-COO Rosemarie Bosch-Ong, who expressed her support for the Philippine construction industry.

Wilcon Depot and the United Architects of the Philippines have collaborated successfully for years. In January 2023, they sealed a partnership for the 48th UAP NATCON and CONEX 2023, demonstrating their commitment to advancing the Philippine construction industry.

Wilcon Depot’s booth at CONEX 2024 features a curated selection of top-tier brands, including POZZI for trusted bathroom solutions; HAMDEN, an ideal partner for your kitchen needs; ALPHALUX, an energy-efficient lighting solutions brand; KAZE, an appliance brand that will help you live a healthy space; HILLS, a trusted brand for construction and electrical power tools; P.TECH, your partner for reliable household necessities; VERONA, create a contemporary interpretation of a classic style; NOBIZZI Furniture; GROHE and KOHLER for bathroom and plumbing solutions; FRANKE, for convenient kitchen solutions; and RUBI a partner when it comes to tile cutting necessities; DIRECT HARDWARE, your go-to source for a wide range of hardware essentials. SUNCRUST Offers durable and stylish home furnishings and fixtures. HEIM Bringing luxury and elegance to interior design and decor. WOODLAND flooring and LANDJACK Bicycles.

Wilcon Depot also showcased its creativity by engaging boothgoers with a game called “Catch It Wil,” in which participants won exciting prizes. This added a fun element to Wilcon Depot’s presence at the event.

Wilcon also launched its new AVP in the booth, showing a captivating story that embodies its commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. The video demonstrates Wilcon’s continued dedication to excellence and constant duty to offer high-quality products and services to valued customers.

Boothgoers can look forward to interfacing with these brands, exploring new products and services, and gaining valuable insights into the latest industry trends and innovations.

“We invite all architects, designers, builders, and industry stakeholders to join us at CONEX 2024 and visit the Wilcon booth,” said Wilcon Depot SEVP-COO Rosemarie Bosch-Ong. “Together, let’s create a vibrant and sustainable future for the architectural landscape in the Philippines.”

For more information about Wilcon, visit www.wilcon.com.ph or follow their social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and Tiktok. or subscribe and connect with them on Viber Community, LinkedIn, and YouTube. Or you may contact Wilcon Depot Hotline at 88-WILCON (88-945266) for inquiries.