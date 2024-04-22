TNT Tropang Giga thrills fans, visits employees at Smart HQ

THE TNT Tropang Giga took a quick break from the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Philippine Cup to spend a few hours with their fans and supporters recently at the headquarters of Smart Communications Inc. (Smart) in Makati City.

“I’m excited because this is my first time visiting Smart headquarters. Immediately after practice, we headed straight to meet the employees, and it’s always nice to engage with our own family here in our homebase,” TNT team manager Jojo Lastimosa said.

Jude Turcuato, PLDT and Smart Head of Sports, said: “We are always looking for opportunities to fuel the passion of our employees through sports. This is a way for us to thank the supporters of TNT Tropang Giga within PLDT and Smart and at the same time allows us to help create a happy space to inspire our employees by bringing in the athletes that they look up to in their place of work.”

Fans and employees were able to interact, play and take photos with Barkley Eboña, Calvin Oftana, Paul Varilla, Ryan Reyes, Glenn Khobuntin, Brian Heruela, Kib Montalbo, Roger Pogoy, Jayson Castro, Kelly Williams, Matt Ganuelas-Rosser, Jewel Ponferada, Henry Galinato, Jr., Kim Aurin, Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser and Poy Erram, together with rest of the coaching and management staff led by head coach Chot Reyes.

Long-time TNT fan and Smart employee Marlon Gadiana was beyond thrilled to have an opportunity to get up close and personal with his favorite players.

“I’ve been a fan of the team since 1999—they were still Mobiline then,” Gadiana said. “I’m glad to have met Jayson Castro and Calvin Oftana—who hails from my province Negros Oriental.”

PLDT Lead Community Relations Associate Kat Mallari grew up watching a lot of PBA games with her father, who would always root for TNT.

“He and I used to bond over watching basketball games on TV, and these are great memories that I had with my dad,” Mallari said. “This is why I have such a strong affinity with basketball.”

Collecting cheek hearts with the players who were game to go with the flow, Mallari shared that the best part of the event was really being able to meet and play games with them.

“It brought so much laughter to the fans!” she said.

“It’s always a humbling experience to see the amount of support, happy faces and smiles from fans, with PLDT Smart employees really feels like a family,” veteran Kelly Williams said.

Williams added: “The effort goes into making sure that we’re all on the same page, gelling, understanding that there’s more to this than just winning games and playing well. It’s about being good people, good human beings, growing, and being open to being coached. And we believe that the wins come as a result of those things.”

Team captain Jayson Castro appreciated the chance go be reunited with dear PLDT and Smart employees-supporters.

“This gives us the chance to visit their workstations and have a quick kamustahan. For the new members of the team to experience it, this is very special,” Castro said. “This is one way of appreciating all the support they give to the team and we’re looking forward for more engagement with them.”

Lastimosa also recognized the importance of having the fans come to the game to cheer for the team.

“We are grateful to them, and I hope they would continue to support us,” Lastimosa said. “We hope to meet them more often during the games and activities like this one.”