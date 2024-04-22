Tackling the challenges faced by indigenous peoples

On 17 April 2024, as part of the continuing discussions on the 23rd session of the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues, NCIP participates in the thematic dialogue on the financing of Indigenous Peoples’ work and participation in the context of, inter alia, development, climate, environment, and biodiversity.

The thematic dialogue delved into the importance of providing direct access to funding to Indigenous Cultural Communities specifically for projects related to climate change mitigation and environmental protection. Further, the dialogue underscored that providing funding access to Indigenous Communities fosters the promotion of their right to self-determination. Subsequently, it aids in the recognition of the Indigenous Communities as important partners in environmental protection and conservation.

During the dialogue, representatives from various UN member countries were given the opportunity to share their insights and experiences on the matter. Moreover, international funding institutions shared their existing and upcoming programs. Challenges in the implementation of climate action programs were also mentioned during discussions.

For the Philippines, NCIP Commissioner for CAR and Region 1, Hon. Gaspar A. Cayat, reiterated that the Philippine government, through the NCIP, recognizes the vital role of the Indigenous Peoples in the preservation and protection of the environment and mitigating possible effects of climate change. Also, Commissioner Cayat noted that the Indigenous People’s relationship to the land, exhibited in their practice of Indigenous knowledge, systems, and practices, proves their worthiness of being referred to as stewards of their land and of the environment.

Relative thereto, Commissioner Cayat emphasized the Philippines’ utmost respect for the right to self-determination of the Indigenous Peoples, citing the strict implementation of the Free, Prior, and Informed Consent (FPIC) for any project development in ancestral domains as proof of such.

To cap his message, Commissioner Cayat conveyed that the government of the Philippines commits to making the Indigenous Peoples partners in nation-building, providing therefore any necessary assistance pertinent to their capacity development.

Also present during the dialogue is NCIP Chairperson Jennifer Pia Sibug-Las together with Commissioner Atty. Pinky Grace Pareja, Commissioner Atty. Rhodex P. Valenciano, Commissioner Jeorge M. Largado, and Bae Rurelyn Bay-ao.