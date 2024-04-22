Solon sees talks to amend Constitution gaining ground

A SENIOR lawmaker on Sunday welcomed the Senate’s commitment to wrap up panel deliberations on Resolution of Both Houses No. 6 (RHB 6) once Congress resumes next week following the Lenten break.

Camarines Sur Rep. Luis Raymund F. Villafuerte expressed hope that this progress would pave the way for congressional approval of crucial amendments to outdated constitutional provisions hindering the Philippines’ attractiveness to investors, despite its robust economic growth.

Villafuerte cited the commitment of Senate President Juan Miguel F. Zubiri “for senators to wrap up their panel deliberations on RHB 6 in May after our congressional break” as welcome news.

He added this “has buoyed hopes that the 19th Congress will soon enough set in motion an overhaul of our almost four-decade-old Constitution to rid it—at last—of its anachronistic economic provisions that continue to spook investors despite the Philippines’ trademark as one of Asia’s best-performing economies pre- and post-pandemic.”

“The utter failure of our country to attract the enviable level of FDI (foreign direct investment) inflows enjoyed by our Southeast Asian neighbors that have trailed the Philippines in terms of economic performance before and after COVID-19 is proof enough that our constitutional restrictions on foreign participation in local businesses are a deal-breaker for overseas investors,” Villafuerte added.

In fact, he said, while several of our neighbors whose economies have not been growing as fast as the country’s domestic economy have managed to cash in on the FDI boom in Southeast Asia by hauling in more foreign investments, the volume of overseas capital entering the Philippines has actually declined.

Hence, Villafuerte said, Zubiri’s “announcement about his chamber fast-tracking the release of a panel report on RHB 6 to make way for plenary deliberations on it in May is certainly a welcome development.”

He added “this boosts the prospects for the 19th Congress to soon come up with a bicameral push for constitutional reform to finally open wide our economy to foreign investors.”

Regarding the proposed amendments outlined in RHB 6 and RHB 7, Villafuerte echoed the sentiments of Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez. He said these sentiments are “integral components of the administration’s strategy to bolster economic growth and improve living standards.”

Looking ahead, Villafuerte expressed optimism that Senate deliberations, led by the subcommittee of Sen. Juan Edgardo M. Angara, would yield positive outcomes.

Villafuerte acknowledged the challenges, but says he remains hopeful that consensus could be reached, considering the compelling arguments presented by economic experts and legal scholars.

As Congress reconvenes on April 29, the lawmaker urges swift action on constitutional reform. Villafuerte also emphasized the importance of addressing economic restrictions to enhance the country’s competitiveness and attract vital investments.

He hoped that the 2-year consecutive plunge in FDI inflows from $10.5 billion in 2021 to $9.5 billion in 2022 and $8.9 billion in 2023 would “somehow be the tipping point to convince senators that the Philippines will remain at the tail end of the region when it comes to investment generation, for so long as the restrictive economic provisions of the 1987 Charter stay—and continue to put off overseas investors.”