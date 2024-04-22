Senator Go backs schools’ sportsfests

SENATOR Christopher “Bong” Go praised the success of various sports festivals staged recently in Bulacan, Cebu and Makati saying they are a deterrent to vices especially illegal drugs.

The sports festivals were held at the Bulacan State University from April 2 to 4, Cebu Technological University’s Carmen campus from April 14 to 17 and University of Makati from April 20 to 21.

The events were a collaborative effort by the Senate led by Senator Sonny Angara in coordination with Go, who chairs the Senate Committee on Sport, and Senator Pia Cayetano.

Go has been vocal about the benefits of sports and is a leading advocate against criminality and vices.

“We collaborated with Senators Sonny Angara and Senator Pia Cayetano on these sportsfests with the goal of ensuring that every Filipino youth grows up healthy, active and vice-free,” Go said.

“Get into sports, stay away from drugs to keep us healthy and fit,” Go added. “Sports is not only for fitness, but for shaping the character and discipline of the youth to become productive members of society.”

Go said: “Through sports, we get to nurture teamwork, dedication and strength in facing the challenges of life.”

Go encouraged educators and parents to guide their children to sports and other productive activities.

Go tasked his Malasakit Team to provide tokens to almost a thousand student-athletes, coaches, referees, organizers and school officials during the series of sportsfests.

In the Senate, Go authored and co-sponsored Republic Act No. 11470, which established the National Academy of Sports in New Clark City, Capas.

Go also elaborated on Senate Bill No. 2514, which he authored and principally sponsored, which proposes the Philippine National Games Act, also authored by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and Majority Floor Leader Senator Joel Villanueva.