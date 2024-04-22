Robin Padilla keen on resolving press-freedom violation in SMNI’s continued suspension

THE chief of the Senate mass media committee is keen on probing the reported possible violation of press freedom in the indefinite suspension of Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI) of embattled Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

In filing the enabling Senate Resolution, Sen. Robin Padilla cleared the way for senators mandated to mount an inquiry if there was a violation of press freedom.

“The imposition of baseless suspension orders on SMNI not only constitutes a denial of due process but also an erosion of press freedom,” Padilla said in Senate Resolution 1000, which directs the Committee on Public Information and Mass Media – which he chairs – to conduct the inquiry.

Padilla also stressed the right of the people to public information even as he cautioned that this “should not be unduly curtailed” because access to information on matters of public concern and of “general interest” can help people in democratic decision-making “by giving them a better perspective of vital issues confronting our society.”

In his resolution, Padilla pointed out that the Supreme Court (Chavez vs Gonzales, 2008) declared that freedom of the press is “crucial and so inextricably woven into the right to free speech and free expression, that any attempt to restrict it must be met with an examination so critical that only a danger that is clear and present would be allowed to curtail it.”

He said the National Telecommunications (NTC), which suspended SMNI’s operations since end-2023 and “issued an indefinite suspension against it last January, failed to indicate why it needed to do so, “much more express how this is necessary to avoid serious and irreparable damage or inconvenience to the public or to private interests.”

Image credits: Joseph Vidal / Senate Social Media Unit





