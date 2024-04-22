Release of ₱2.5B fuel cash subsidy to drivers urged

A vice chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations is calling for the prompt release of the government’s P2.5-billion fuel cash subsidy to public transport drivers in response to recent hikes in gasoline and diesel prices.

Makati City Rep. Luis N. Campos Jr. emphasized the urgency of providing economic relief to drivers of public utility vehicles (PUV), taxi, tricycle, full-time ride-hailing and delivery service vehicles.

“Assuming the conditions that will trigger the grant of the subsidy have already been met, then we see no reason for any holdups in the distribution of the cash aid,” Campos was quoted as saying in a statement his office issued last Sunday.

Campos said Congress had shortened the trigger period for the award of the subsidy “precisely to give immediate economic relief” to drivers.

Under the 2024 General Appropriations Law, the subsidy is authorized once the price of Dubai crude oil reaches $80 per barrel for a continuous period of 30 days, as opposed to the previous requirement of 90 days.

The Department of Budget and Management earlier said the P2.5 billion for the “Subsidy to Transport Sector Affected by Rising Fuel Prices” program had already been released to the Department of Transportation.

Based on previous distributions under the program, modern jeepney and UV Express drivers received P10,000 in cash assistance.

Drivers of buses, minibuses, school buses, taxis, traditional jeepneys and ride-hailing services received P6,500 in cash aid. Delivery riders and tricycle drivers received P1,200 and P1,000, respectively.

Year-to-date, the per liter pump prices of gasoline and diesel have increased by P9.30 and P6.05, respectively.