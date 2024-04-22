President orders intensified actions vs poverty, social ills

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has ordered concerned agencies and instrumentalities to intensify government efforts to combat hunger, poverty, and crimes through stronger grassroots engagement.

In his Memorandum Circular (MC) 47, the chief executive instructed the Task Force on Zero Hunger to intensify its coordination with stakeholders to make the “Enhanced Partnership Against Hunger and Poverty” (EPAHP) program more sustainable.

“All national government agencies and instrumentalities, including government-owned or controlled corporations and GFI [government financial institutions], are hereby directed, and all local government units are hereby encouraged, to extend full support and cooperation to the Task Force on Zero Hunger relative to the implementation of the EPAHP Program,” Marcos said.

The Chief Executive said the initiative aims to “bolster government efforts towards attaining zero hunger, food and nutrition security, and sustainable agriculture.”

Under the 2-page MC 47, the President ordered the task force to coordinate with GFIs to extend credit assistance to support food production, processing and distribution.

Other efforts by the taskforce to enhance food supply chain includes providing better farm production technologies and extending services to government-assisted family farms and rural-based organizations as well as constructing, repairing and improving irrigation facilities and appurtenant structures in irrigable areas in the countryside.

It also aims to increase the participation of Community Based Organizations in EPAHP programs through a Community Participation Procurement and linking them to prospective markets.

LGU support

THE President also wants to accelerate government efforts against crime through the implementation of the 2024 National Crime Prevention Program (NCPP), which he approved last February.

The NCPP contains “cross-cutting strategies for further fostering safe communities, protecting the rights of Filipinos, and reducing the prevalence of criminal activities in the country.”

Marcos urged local government units (LGU) to back the implementation of the NCPP, which will be led by the National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM).

“To ensure the success of the 2024 NCPP, it is necessary for all government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as local government units, to support and cooperate in the implementation of the 2024 NCPP,” Marcos said in his one-page MC 46.

The President issued MC 46 on April 18, 2024, and MC 47 on April 19, 2024, through Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin. However, both issues were only released to members of the press last Sunday.