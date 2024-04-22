Planet vs. Plastics: Earth Day 2024’s call to action

Earth Day, established in 1970, has evolved into a global movement that underscores the urgent need to protect and preserve our planet. In 2024, Earth Day adopts a poignant theme: “Planet vs. Plastics.” This highlights the goal to achieve a 60 percent reduction in plastics by 2040, educate the public on its detrimental effects on biodiversity, and advocate for policies and technologies aligned with a plastic-free world.

The global plastic pollution crisis poses an urgent threat to ecosystems, wildlife, marine life, and human health. Additionally, plastic pollution contaminates waterways, soils, and air, exacerbating environmental degradation and harming ecosystems. As the world grapples with the environmental repercussions of plastic waste, Earth Day serves as a clarion call for individuals, communities, businesses, and governments to address this pressing issue.

The theme fosters collective efforts to reduce, reuse, and recycle plastic waste. It advocates for innovative solutions to redesign products, promote sustainable alternatives, and implement effective waste management strategies. Earth Day initiatives focus on raising awareness about the impacts of plastic pollution and empowering individuals to take meaningful action in their daily lives.

Businesses have a big role to play, as they are encouraged to adopt sustainable practices, minimize plastic packaging, and invest in circular economy models. Governments are urged to enact policies regulating single-use plastics, promote plastic recycling infrastructure, and to hold polluters accountable for their actions.

To commemorate the 54th International Earth Day on April 22, numerous groups are organizing initiatives and campaigns to raise awareness and confront environmental issues, particularly plastic waste. Here’s a rundown of local events and activities initiated by advocacy groups:

EarthDay Jam Foundation, Incorporated, in collaboration with the local government of Quezon City, hosts “Earth Jam Day 2024” on Saturday, April 27, at 3 pm, at SM Novaliches. The event features jam sessions, exhibits, and film screenings, with free admission.

The Earth Island Institute Asia Pacific, in conjunction with the Polytechnic University of the Philippines Disaster Resilience Institute, leads an online educational discussion webinar on Monday, April 22, at 9 am, via Zoom. The webinar aims to raise awareness about fighting plastic pollution, protecting marine wildlife, and highlighting the plight of the endangered Irrawaddy dolphin in the Iloilo-Guimaras Straits.

Kalikasan People’s Network, in partnership with various environmental groups in the Philippines, invites everyone to participate in month-long Earth Month activities, including environmental summits, bike tours, forums, and art exhibits nationwide until April 29.

The National Confederation of Cooperatives hosts an online forum to discuss pressing environmental issues, including health hazards associated with plastic. The webinar takes place on Monday, April 22, at 2 pm, via Zoom.

Youth organization Proyekto Philippines, along with several groups and government agencies in Iloilo, invites everyone to “Earth Warriors Invasion: An Earth Day 2024,” a full-day event featuring cleanup drives, workshops, and policy advocacy campaigns on Wednesday, April 24, at SM City Iloilo.

Samsung Galaxy, in collaboration with the charity organization Tzu Chi Philippines, organizes the Runrio Earth Day Run on April 21 at the SM Mall of Asia Complex. The activity aims to promote environmental consciousness and collective action, with registration fees ranging from P1,200 to P2,000.

The University of the Philippines Visayas University Student Council invites cause-oriented individuals to join the call for climate justice at the Panay Environment Summit 2024 on Monday, April 22, 8 am, at the University of the Philippines Iloilo campus. The summit addresses concerns such as the Jalaur River mega dam’s impact on the Tumandok people’s ancestral domain and the effects of mining in Pan de Azucar, Concepcion on livelihoods and marine resources.