`

Today’s front page, Monday, April 22, 2024

screenshot 2024 04 22 at 6.44.21 am

jon batiste

PHOTO GALLERY: Images from the Coachella Music Festival, the annual party in the desert

  • business mirror 728x90
  • sm job fair 728 90 (1)
  • el sitio nativo banner 728 x 90 business mirror
  • sm 728x90 summer april 1 10
  • img 2205
  • fcr oreoendcard 728x90 2174
  • western guaranty
  • axa mlc business mirror leaderboard 728x90 2

doja cat
Doja Cat performs during the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
gwen stefani
Gwen Stefani of No Doubt performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
sabrina carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Friday, April 19, 2024, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
j balvin
J Balvin performs during the the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
coachella music festival photo gallery
Festivalgoers are seen during the the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 12, 2024, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
lil yachty
Lil Yachty performs during the the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
coachella music festival photo gallery
Festivalgoers are seen during the the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 12, 2024, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
coachella music festival photo gallery
Festivalgoers are seen during the the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 12, 2024, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
lil uzi vert
Lil Uzi Vert performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Friday, April 19, 2024, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
peso pluma
Peso Pluma performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Friday, April 19, 2024, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
jon batiste
Jon Batiste performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
jon batiste
Jon Batiste performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
coachella music festival photo gallery
Festivalgoers are seen during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
kim chae won, hong eun chae, kazuha, sakura miyawaki, huh yun jin
Kim Chae-won, left, Hong Eun-chae, Kazuha, Sakura Miyawaki, and Huh Yun-jin of Le Sserafim perform during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
damon albarn
Damon Albarn of Blur performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
tyler, the creator
Tyler, the Creator performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
blxst
Blxst performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

INDIO, California — Thousands of fans flocked to the Southern California desert town of Indio this year for the Coachella Valley Music Festival, now on its second of two weekends. Headline acts for the 2024 edition of the annual bash included Lana Del Rey; Tyler, The Creator; and Doja Cat.

Famous faces spotted in the crowd at the Empire Polo Club included Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce and Justin Bieber, along with Ice Spice and Sabrina Carpenter, who were also performing.

Reneé Rapp, whose popularity skyrocketed with the release of the “Mean Girls” movie remake and her debut album “Snow Angel,” joined Kesha on stage to perform Kesha’s hit song “TiK ToK.” They sang alternate lyrics that were critical of Sean “Diddy” Combs, who has been accused by multiple people of sexual assault and rape.

Fans from across the country and beyond dressed up in festive outfits and held up signs to show support for their favorite artists. General admission ticket prices were in the $500-$600 range for one weekend, and many concertgoers put up tents to sleep in overnight.

small earthquake struck about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of Coachella last weekend, though there were no known injuries.

0
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)
  • hyundai santa fe 300x250
  • makati online ad 300px x 250px
Related Topics

Know more