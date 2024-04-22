PHL first to sign WB’s rapid response option agreement

THE Philippines, which ranks the third most disaster-prone country in the world, can now immediately liquidate funds to address emergency needs when a crisis occurs.

In a social media post on Sunday, the Department of Finance (DOF) said Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto signed the Rapid Response Option (RRO) with the World Bank Group (WBG) on April 20.

The Philippines is the first state to sign the agreement, which positioned the country at the forefront of crisis and disaster response, according to the DOF.

The agreement was signed between Recto and WBG Managing Director Anna Bjerde at the sidelines of the World Bank Group-International Monetary Fund (WBG-IMF) Spring Meetings from April 15 to 21, 2024, in Washington, DC.

The RRO is part of the WBG’s Expanded Crisis Preparedness and Response Toolkit, which allows countries to quickly repurpose a portion of their unused World Bank financing across their existing portfolio to deliver timely responses when crises occur.

“The flexible resource reallocation will provide the Philippine government with immediate liquidity to rapidly deliver critical services—such as healthcare, shelter, food—in times of emergency,” the DOF said.

Digitalizing PHL tax system

The World Bank is also set to assemble a team to conduct a workshop and assist the DOF in enhancing its digital infrastructure to improve tax payment and collection efficiency.

In a statement on Saturday, the DOF said World Bank’s President Ajay Banga expressed support for Recto’s key priority to fully digitalize the country’s tax system to improve revenue generation, underscoring its importance in plugging tax leakages.

Banga stressed the need to build a solid digital infrastructure in the long term by creating a digital identity, a real-time payment structure, and a reliable document storage system for the government to get citizens on board and enhance the efficiency of public services.

In line with these objectives, Banga proposed forming a World Bank team to work with the national government to plan and prioritize digitalization strategies focusing on increasing revenues and long-term benefits.

In addition, Banga backed infrastructure projects by providing advisory work on several public-private partnership (PPP) projects, establishing entrepreneurial centers, and providing wider access to seed capital through partnerships with local venture firms.

The upcoming Country Partnership Framework (CPF) developed by the World Bank for the Philippines will reflect the said areas with other key priorities of the current administration.

The WB International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) is the Philippines’s third largest official development assistance (ODA) partner, with a total ODA amounting to USD8.20 billion, as of December 2023.