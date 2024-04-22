Naia 3 parking lot blaze burns 19 vehicles; grass fire blamed

GRASS fire was blamed for the blaze which gutted 19 vehicles at the Naia Terminal 3 parking extension on Monday afternoon, sparking calls for authorities to have contingencies for fires that can quickly start or be spread by the record-breaking heat.

Firefighters from the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) rushed to the spot where some parked vehicles had caught fire, which started at around 1:28 PM. The fire fighters declared the fire out at 1:57 PM.

The initial report received by the Miaa said at least 19 vehicles in the area caught fire. They are still investigating the cause of the grass fire.

Miaa Head Executive Assistant and spokesman Chris Bendijo said Fire and Rescue Division of MIAA are doing mopping operations and looking into the real cause of the incident. No one was reported hurt or injured. Miaa General Manager Eric Ines rushed to the site to check out the extent of the damage after being told of the fire.

Ines reported that the fire spread quickly due to heat and strong winds. Except for one partially burned vehicle, all the others were severely burned. Most of the vehicle owners are Naia Terminal 3 employees. The rest are guests or paying visitors.

Bendijo added that Miaa will help the vehicle owners involved in the incident to talk to the parking concessionaire, but pointed out that, “Miaa has no liability on the incident.”

The flight operations in four Naia terminals remain normal, as the fire did not affect flight operations.

According to multiple sources, the fire came within the dangerous heat index levels in some parts of the country. State weather agency PAGASA said that the heat index in some areas may rise to 42°C to 45°C.

Airport authorities were urged to station some fire trucks in Naia Terminals to prevent incidents like this, or at least regularly spray water on the grassy portion of the airport, as the severe heat could cause grass fires or make it easy for these to spread.

Image credits: Roy Domingo






