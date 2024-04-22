MMDA: EDSA-Kamuning flyover southbound will be closed starting May 1 for 6-month repair

Starting May 1, the southbound portion of the Edsa-Kamuning flyover in Quezon City will be partially closed to vehicular traffic for six months, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced on Monday.

The MMDA said that the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will begin the by-phase retrofitting of the EDSA Kamuning flyover southbound on April 25 to strengthen the bridge and avoid further damage as preventive measures against natural disasters like earthquakes. Further, it is expected to fully open to vehicular traffic on October 25.

The retrofitting of the Kamuning flyover is a significant step in the government’s efforts to rehabilitate structures in preparation for “The Big One” in case it happens.

“Even though the flyover will be partially closed during the rehabilitation, it will still be passable to public utility buses on the EDSA bus carousel, MMDA Acting Chairman A. Romando Artes said as he advised motorists to avoid the said area as re-decking works will take up one and a half lanes but remain accessible for buses in the Edsa Carousel busway.

The agency will also study whether emergency vehicles can be allowed to use the busway in the flyover on a case-to-case basis.

“Although the southbound lane of the Kamuning flyover will not be entirely closed, we are advising the motorists, especially private vehicles, to use the Mabuhay Lanes as alternate routes to avoid heavy traffic expected due to the re-decking works,” he added.

Prior to the start of the partial closure, MMDA will conduct intensified clearing operations in the vicinity to ensure unobstructed alternate routes, in coordination with DOTr, PNP-HPG, Quezon City LGU, and concerned barangay officials.

“As necessary, the agency will conduct clearing operations to remove any road obstructions, including illegally parked vehicles, to ensure alternative routes are all accessible to vehicles. Aside from that, the DPWH has prepared a list of alternate routes and will strategically install directional traffic signs to guide affected motorists. We will also allocate traffic marshals,” Artes stated.

Private vehicles are advised to take the following alternate routes:

– From EDSA/Quezon Avenue (SB) make a right turn to Panay Avenue

– From Panay Avenue make a left turn to Sgt. Esguerra Avenue

– From Sgt. Esguerra Avenue make a left turn to Timog Avenue

– From Timog Avenue make a right turn to EDSA Service Road

– From EDSA/Quezon Avenue (SB) make a right turn to Mo. Ignacia Avenue

– From Mo. Ignacia Avenue make a left turn to Sgt. Esguerra Avenue

– From EDSA/Quezon Avenue (SB) make a right turn to Panay Avenue or Mo. Ignacia Avenue

– From Panay Avenue or Mo. lgnacia Avenue make a Left turn to Sgt. Esguerra Avenue

– From Sgt. Esguerra Avenue continues straight to 11th Jamboree

– From Kamuning Road take the Edsa Service Road

– From 11th Jamboree Avenue make a left turn to Kamuning Road

– From Edsa/Quezon Avenue (SB) make a right turn to Eugenio Lopez Jr. Dr

– From Eugenio Lopez Jr. Dr or Scout Borromeo make a left turn to Sgt. Esguerra Avenue

– From Edsa/Quezon Avenue (SB) make a right turn to Scout Borromeo St.

– From Sgt. Esguerra Avenue make a left turn to Timog Avenue

– From Eugenio Lopez Jr. Dr or Scout Borromeo St. make a left turn to Samar Avenue

– From Samar Avenue make a left turn to Timog Avenue