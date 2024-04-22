Milo Philippines celebrates 60th anniversary with emphasis on grassroots sports development

MILO kicked off the latest season of its beloved sports programs that aim to build champions in life as the sports drink celebrates its 60th year in the Philippines.

Held in Trinoma, the kickoff event featured a Memorabilia Exhibit that paid tribute to athletes that have been a source of pride for Filipinos—not just through the medals they have won or records they have set and broken—but also for being a positive role model for young and old alike.

Swimmer Akiko Thomson Guevara, gymnast and taekwondo jin Bea Lucero Lhuillier, bowling icon Olivia “Bong” Coo and the late athletics legend Lydia de Vega continue to inspire Filipinos to achieve greatness in and beyond the sporting arena.

“For 60 years, Milo has been working with our partners to impart values like grit, teamwork and determination to Filipino children in a fun and engaging way,” said Veronica Cruz, Senior Vice President and Business Executive Officer of Nestlé Philippines. “We believe that sports is a great teacher, instilling essential life skills that drive kids to reach for their goals and overcome their personal challenges.” “Today and beyond, we at Milo reinforce our commitment to deliver compelling sports programs that give every Filipino a chance to bring out their inner champion,” Cruz added.

From the first Milo Marathon in 1974, the Milo sports programs have steadily grown and have opened doors to millions of young Filipinos to experience the joy of sports and realize their potential for greatness.

Now with 31 Milo sports clinics available, Filipino kids can begin their champion journey in sports such as badminton, basketball, chess, fencing, gymnastics, ice skating, jiujitsu, jump rope, karate do, futsal, golf, rugby, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, obstacle course and volleyball.

Milo has expanded the roster by adding athletics, weightlifting and pole vault—thanks to Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo and Asian champion EJ Obiena who have demonstrated superiority in these fields. Dancesport, ultimate frisbee, pickleball, multisport, sepak takraw, surfing and skateboarding clinics have also been held.

To reach more Filipinos, Milo partnered with local government units to bring sports closer to communities and families through the Milo Barangay Liga—with more than 300 partner barangays. Milo has helped refurbish courts nationwide to encourage the youth to be more active in sports.

Milo also strengthened its partnership with government agencies through the annual Palarong Pambansa with the Department of Education and the Batang Pinoy program of the Philippine Sports Commission.

As part of its 60th anniversary, Milo is inviting Filipinos to join, relive and share their #MyMILOMemory on TikTok.

“Milo’s incredible journey wouldn’t be possible with our Filipino athletes who have shown time and again what real champions are made of – in heart and in spirit,” said Carlo Sampan, Assistant Vice President, MILO Sports Program. “As we celebrate our 60th year, we are filled not only with pride but also with excitement as we continue to help build a nation of Filipino champions.”