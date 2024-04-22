Marcos’s AO expected to ease burden of high prices

HOUSE Committee on Ways and Means Chairman Joey Sarte Salceda on Sunday welcomed the recent issuance by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. of an Administrative Order (AO) he expects would alleviate the burden of high food prices on Filipino consumers and provide much-needed support to the domestic agricultural sector.

In a statement, Salceda emphasized the necessity of addressing the excessive protectionism prevalent in the Philippines, which significantly contributes to the inflated cost of food items.

“The AO will make food cheaper. Right now, it’s very difficult for an honest exporter to sell food to the Philippines,” the solon said.

With tariffs hovering at around 27 percent of farm receipts across agricultural goods, he said the country boasts one of the highest rates of protection for domestic products.

However, the lawmaker said this protection often fails to benefit the intended beneficiaries—the local agricultural sectors—and instead fosters an environment ripe for exploitation and trade manipulation.

“With such levels of trade protection, we should not be surprised why food is expensive in the country. Such protection levels also do not directly accrue to the agricultural sectors they are supposed to protect. They also incentivize those who can completely disregard the law or corner domestic trade,” Salceda said.

According to the lawmaker, if fully enforced by the Department of Agriculture (DA), the AO promises to dismantle barriers to imports, particularly in critical sectors such as sugar and fish.

“Apart from the RCEF [Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund], there is currently no extant mechanism for directly supporting a domestic sector through tariff revenues. We hurt consumers with high trade barriers, but we also do not support farmers directly with tariff revenues.”

By allowing direct access to sugar imports for industrial use, Salceda said the initiative aims to inject dynamism into the stagnant food manufacturing industry.

Salceda said the Marcos’s AO “is a step in the right direction.”

“If implemented fully by the DA, it will open sugar imports to direct industrial users. That could end the stagnation of the food manufacturing sector. Right now, sugar prices in the Philippines are the highest in ASEAN,” he added.

Salceda believes the AO “will also poke holes in speculative bubbles in the price of fish, which has high levels of non-tariff protection, such as the Certificate of Necessity to Import.”

The solon acknowledged that while tariffs remain an essential tool in regulating trade flows, their utilization must evolve to better serve the interests of both consumers and producers.

To this end, Salceda has introduced House Bill (HB) 2471, which proposes the earmarking of all agricultural tariffs to their respective domestic sectors, saying this innovative approach ensures that tariff revenues directly benefit local farmers and incentivize agricultural productivity.

HB 2471 earmarks all agricultural tariffs directly to their corresponding domestic agricultural sectors, according to the solon.

“Apart from that, we are also preparing to submit a technical working group report on the ‘Livestock, Poultry and Dairy Competitiveness Act.’ The proposal will earmark meat and dairy import tariffs for the domestic sector,” Salceda said. “We are doing something similar for corn.”