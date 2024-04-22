Lyceum’s Dolorito, Arellano U’s Sinuto week’s best

LYCEUM and Arellano are on a roll in Season 99 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) volleyball tournament, thanks to two rising stars.

Junior spiker Johna Dolorito of Lyceum and sophomore star Jiwen Sinuto of Arellano were voted Collegiate Press Corps’ NCAA Players of the Week for the period April 16 to 21.

Dolorito had 20 points in the Lady Pirates’ 25-15, 22-25, 25-11, 27-25 win over the Lady Chiefs last Tuesday. She followed it up with 19 points as Lyceum beat the Perpetual Help last Saturday, 25-21, 24-26, 18-25, 25-22, 15-11. Lyceum is unbeaten in four matches, behind reigning champion College of Saint Benilde (5-0).

In the men’s side, Sinuto led the Chiefs to their fourth consecutive win since losing their season opener against Letran.

Sinuto, 21, averaged 18 points in the Chiefs’ victories over slumping Lyceum, erstwhile undefeated San Beda and powerhouse San Sebastian.

The Chiefs in third spot with a 4-1 record, trailing co-leaders Perpetual and Emilio Aguinaldo College (4-0).

Dolorito was picked for the citation presented by the San Miguel Corp. over Pau De Guzman of Arellano University and Wielyn Estoque of Saint Benilde while Sinuto was chosen over Ervin Osabel of Emilio Aguinaldo College and Ramirez for the weekly award supported by minor sponsors Discovery Suites and Jockey.