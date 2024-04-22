`

Today’s front page, Monday, April 22, 2024

screenshot 2024 04 22 at 6.44.21 am

Lyceum’s Dolorito, Arellano U’s Sinuto week’s best

  • business mirror 728x90
  • sm job fair 728 90 (1)
  • el sitio nativo banner 728 x 90 business mirror
  • img 2205
  • fcr oreoendcard 728x90 2174
  • western guaranty
  • axa mlc business mirror leaderboard 728x90 2

LYCEUM and Arellano are on a roll in Season 99 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) volleyball tournament, thanks to two rising stars.

Junior spiker Johna Dolorito of Lyceum and sophomore star Jiwen Sinuto of Arellano were voted Collegiate Press Corps’ NCAA Players of the Week for the period April 16 to 21.

Dolorito had 20 points in the Lady Pirates’ 25-15, 22-25, 25-11, 27-25 win over the Lady Chiefs last Tuesday. She followed it up with 19 points as Lyceum beat the Perpetual Help last Saturday, 25-21, 24-26, 18-25, 25-22, 15-11. Lyceum is unbeaten in four matches, behind reigning champion College of Saint Benilde (5-0).

In the men’s side, Sinuto led the Chiefs to their fourth consecutive win since losing their season opener against Letran.

Sinuto, 21, averaged 18 points in the Chiefs’ victories over slumping Lyceum, erstwhile undefeated San Beda and powerhouse San Sebastian.

The Chiefs in third spot with a 4-1 record, trailing co-leaders Perpetual and Emilio Aguinaldo College (4-0).

  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)
  • hyundai santa fe 300x250
  • makati online ad 300px x 250px

Dolorito was picked for the citation presented by the San Miguel Corp. over Pau De Guzman of Arellano University and Wielyn Estoque of Saint Benilde while Sinuto was chosen over Ervin Osabel of Emilio Aguinaldo College and Ramirez for the weekly award supported by minor sponsors Discovery Suites and Jockey.

0
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
  • makati online ad 300px x 250px
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)
  • hyundai santa fe 300x250

Know more