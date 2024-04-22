Eternal Gardens honors 71 top sales achievers for 2023

Eternal Gardens, one of the leading memorial park developers in the Philippines, held its Grand Annual Awards on April 19, 2024, Friday, at the Citystate Tower Hotel in Ermita, Manila. This year’s event, with the theme “A Lasting Commitment,” celebrated the outstanding achievements of 71 honorees who have exemplified exceptional dedication to their work and to Eternal Gardens.

During his speech, Numeriano B. Rodrin, the President and COO of Eternal Gardens, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the salesforce for their unwavering commitment. He emphasized that commitment extends beyond meeting targets; it involves dedicating oneself wholeheartedly to a cause or purpose.

Department of Agrarian Reform Undersecretary Atty. Napoleon U. Galit inspires the salesforce of Eternal Gardens in his keynote address.

Rodrin commended the salesforce for consistently raising the bar and surpassing expectations.

He remarked, “Year after year, our sales agents continued to raise the bar higher, setting and exceeding targets that seemed unattainable. Your passion, hard work, loyalty and commitment have been the driving force behind our success. Kaya naman tanggapin po ninyo ang aming taos pusong pasasalamat…”

The Guest of Honor, Department of Agrarian Reform Undersecretary Atty. Napoleon U. Galit, began his keynote speech by sharing a personal story about his time working with the ALC Group of Companies in the early 1980s. He also remembered the late founder, Amb. Antonio L. Cabangon Chua, whom Usec. Galit admires for his service and dedication to the nation. He mentioned how important this experience was for him and how it shaped his journey to who and where he is today.

The 2023 Awardees were led by Florita B. Arellano, first place, General Agency Manager category; Juvy A. Manalo, first place, Regular Unit Manager category; Ruby B. Olaso, first place, Regular Sales Counselor category; Ma. Cecilia M. Romasanta, first place, League Manager category; Jonah Marie M. Romasanta, first place, Sales Counselor category; Ace Cornelio A. Abesa, first place, Personal Sales Counselor category; and Sean Patrick S. Pacheco, first place, Personal Unit Manager category.

He then praised the salesforce, calling them the backbone of Eternal Gardens, and thanked them for their hard work. “Sa mga manggagawa, sa ating mga salesforces na sinasabi nating bread and butter ng Eternal Gardens, mabuhay po kayo!”

He stressed the importance of loyalty, noting that while cleverness is valuable, loyalty holds even greater significance. He emphasized that while knowledge can be taught, loyalty comes from the heart and is a quality that is deeply cherished within the ALC Group of Companies.

“‘Yung kaalaman ay pupwedeng ituro ng Eternal Group, pero yung loyalty ay mahirap ituro. Kinakailangan ‘yan ay nanggagaling sa ating puso.”

Usec. Galit encouraged everyone to continue their commitment and loyalty to the ALC Group of Companies, recognizing that it is this unwavering dedication that truly sets them apart.

Vice Chairman Benjamin V. Ramos, in his message, reflected on the resilience of Eternal Gardens, noting that the company has witnessed various presidencies, weathered different worldwide financial crises, and most recently, the pandemic. Despite these challenges, the company has emerged stronger each time.

“Nagsimula ang Eternal Gardens sa panahon ni Ferdinand Marcos Sr., ngayon si Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Inabutan na natin ‘yung from Macapagal to another Macapagal president. Aquino to another Aquino president. Ilang worldwide financial crisis at maging pandemic na rin ang inabot ng Eternal Gardens. Nandito pa rin tayo. Matatag at matibay,” Ramos said.

He also recognized the contributions of the salesforce, stating, “Over the years, your contributions to Eternal Gardens have been invaluable, and we are proud of that. From 1 park to 13, 14, 15… and we expect that by the time we celebrate our 50th year, madadagdagan pa ‘yan. ‘Yan commitment ng ALC Group at ng Eternal Gardens.”

Chairman and CEO D. Edgard A. Cabangon expressed his appreciation for the salesforce’s commitment and dedication, assuring them that the company will continue to grow as long as they work together and support each other.

“Our group is growing because of your commitment, dedication, and loyalty. On behalf of the Cabangon family and the Eternal Gardens Group, we are further encouraged by you. Rest assured, as I always say, we will go a long way as long as we work together. Our group is expanding, and our memorial services are complete.”

He encouraged the salesforce to continue their hard work, as their efforts are instrumental in the company’s success. “Hindi lalago ang ating kumpanya kung hindi dahil sa ating pagtutulungan. Maraming salamat sa inyong suporta at pagmamahal,” he added.

As part of their incentives, the qualified sales associates were treated to an all-expenses-paid trip to Vietnam.

The Grand Annual Awards, attended by over 280 guests, served as a fitting tribute to the dedication and commitment of Eternal Gardens’ salesforce, highlighting their invaluable contributions to the company’s success.