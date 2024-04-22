The conflict is beyond complicated. As Israel intensified its ground campaign to cleanse Gaza of its Hamas leaders and supporters, Iran recently launched a 300-missile attack against Israel. Iran apparently joined the fray by saying that Israel “crossed the line!” Israel has since countered with a calculated missile attack on its own. Judging from the historical relationships between the two countries, a larger conflict can be seen on the horizon.

Similar to its predecessor, the Persian Empire, Iran has a powerful arsenal of weapons, nuclear ones included. Israel, owing to its vulnerability in terms of location and sheer numbers being surrounded by Arab states, has developed a fighting force with the help of the United States. Significantly, both Iran and Israel are led by leaders who are not necessarily known as peace advocates in the region. While the tension between the two leaders has intensified due to these drone strikes, some say that these exchanges of missiles are simply for show, if not by design.

Some interested parties such as Syria, Lebanon, and other Arab states may be directly involved soon. What remains obvious is that this “war” is a war to gain international support or sympathy, from both ends.

In the West Philippine Sea (WPS), the leadership of China has deployed deceiving tactics, including the insistence of a supposed Gentlemen’s Agreement, in asserting its baseless claims over the disputed islands. As a response, the Philippines has rallied its allies and supporters by way of recent official visits (US, Australia, to name a few), by signing cooperation agreements (Japan, New Zealand, to name a few), and the conduct of upcoming joint military exercises. These activities are all aimed for show, if not by design, to impress upon the leadership of China that the Philippines will not just kowtow to the unreasonable demands of China when it had the chance to participate in a UN-sanctioned arbitration years ago.

In the domestic front, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos said, “She crossed the line” referring to Vice President Sara Duterte as the latter was seen smiling or smirking when her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte used the word “bangag” (on drugs) to describe President Marcos Jr. in one of the anti-charter change rallies where she participated in. During a departure ceremony for a Marcos trip, First Lady Liza and Vice President Sara were seen ignoring each other. After a landslide victory in the 2022 elections, this “marriage of convenience” under the slogan UNITEAM is bound for destruction, not necessarily of the same epic proportions in the Israel-Gaza conflict. But expectedly other interested parties, such as Speaker Martin Romualdez, Senator Imee Marcos, and other politicians who were once united under this UNITEAM may soon join the war to gain political support, concessions, or even victory in the coming elections.

Whenever powerful forces, be they countries such as Israel and Iran or China and the Philippines, or families such as the Marcoses and Dutertes, have collided or are about to collide, inevitably others will choose sides. While neutrality is possible as in the case of long-time neutral Switzerland, these conflicts in the international and domestic fronts will ultimately evoke some form of sympathy for one and not the other.

I was once asked about the current conflict in Gaza. For me, it is far beyond fixing, not even in the next century. I cannot claim that Hamas and its supporters were right in the massacre of innocent Israelis on October 7, 2023 as a response to Israel’s supposed decades-long oppression and discrimination against Palestinian people. Yet, I cannot claim that the leadership of Israel is right and just in its campaign of getting rid of Hamas in Gaza without due regard to the life of innocent people, particularly women and children. But, whenever one crosses the line, it can get more complicated as in the case of this ongoing conflict in Gaza. It does not matter who crossed the line first since it will be an endless debate.

Fortunately, participants contesting the issue in WPS have yet to cross the line. But, in response to the question, who should I support—Palestine or Israel, I rather say that I cannot support those who promote war. Biblically, the land in dispute was granted to the Israelites (now known as Israelis) as they are God’s chosen people, but politically, after a series of wars and occupations over many centuries, the Arabs and Palestinians living in the land in dispute, particularly Jerusalem, have as much claim as the Jews. “It is complicated,” borrowing how President BBM described his current relationship with the Duterte family, like a Facebook status.

But, as a believer of the Bible, I can find peace in understanding that our battles are ultimately the Lord’s to fight. It would be wise to seek refuge from God’s promise as found in Ephesians 6:12, as it reminded me that any struggle or conflict is not against people but against the spiritual forces of evil. Should any violence erupt in the WPS, I will remain calm in keeping to what Jesus declared on the cross, “It is finished.” (John 19:30). For Filipino believers who are fearful as to how this WPS issue will pan out, remember the Lord stands on the frontlines of the battlefield, leading the charge against the forces of evil (not China but the leaders in China who promote violence or war). As prayerful Filipinos, we just have to align ourselves with our Heavenly Creator, by trusting in His perfect power. Just as what the Bible prophesied in Isaiah 2:4, “He will settle international disputes. They will hammer their swords into plowshares and their spears into pruning hooks.”

Military exercises in the WPS serve well to minimize tension or conflict. But our constant prayers should seek peace in a way so that “nation will no longer fight against nation, nor train for war anymore.” (Isaiah 2:4). By then, there will no more line to cross.

A former infantry and intelligence officer in the Army, Siegfred Mison showcased his servant leadership philosophy in organizations such as the Integrated Bar of the Philippines, Malcolm Law Offices, Infogix Inc., University of the East, Bureau of Immigration, and Philippine Airlines. He is a graduate of West Point in New York, Ateneo Law School, and University of Southern California. A corporate lawyer by profession, he is an inspirational teacher and a Spirit-filled writer with a mission.

