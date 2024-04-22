Construction value in Feb up despite fewer projects

DESPITE the decline in the number of construction projects nationwide, the peso value of these projects soared in February 2024, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

The PSA said the total number of construction projects contracted 5.5 percent to 13,100 in February 2024 from 13,859 in February 2023.

However, the total value of these construction projects surged 40.3 percent to P42.27 billion in February 2024 from the P30.84 billion in the same period last year.

The decline in the number of construction projects was mainly due to the 9.4 percent concentration in residential buildings which accounted for 63.7 percent of the total number of constructions during the month.

The PSA said residential building constructions reached 8,345 constructions in February 2024, a decline from the 9,209 constructions posted in the same period last year.

In terms of value, residential construction grew 20.6 percent to P19.344 billion in February 2024 from P16.03 billion in February 2023.

The data showed the majority of the total residential constructions were single-type houses that reached 7,104 or 85.1 percent of all residential construction projects in February 2024.

Single houses, however, contracted 15.3 percent in February 2024 from the 8,385 projects it posted in February 2023.

The cost of these homes, meanwhile, increased 2.7 percent to P11.47 billion in February 2024 from P11.168 billion in February 2023.

Among residential projects, the highest growth in terms of number of projects and cost are residential condominiums.

There was a 75 percent growth in the number of residential condominium projects to seven in February 2024 from only four in the same period last year.

The value of these projects also nearly doubled or posted a growth of 76.8 percent to P5.29 billion in February 2024 from P2.99 billion in February 2023.

Meanwhile, the non-residential type of construction reached 3,177 or 24.3 percent of the total number of constructions during the month.

This type of construction increased during the period at an annual rate of 1.4 percent. Most of the non-residential constructions were commercial buildings with 2,192 constructions or 69 percent of the total.

In February 2024, the total value of constructions amounted to P43.27 billion, reflecting an annual increase of 40.3 percent from P30.84 billion value of constructions posted in the same month of the previous year.

Construction statistics are derived by PSA from approved building permits or administrative records. It is compiled by PSA from the copies of approved building permits issued by local building officials of local government units.

Other sources of construction statistics are the surveys of construction establishments and enterprises conducted by the PSA, and the administrative-based data from the Department of Public Works and Highways and the Commission on Audit.