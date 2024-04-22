Consignee of P218-M shabu indicted

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has indicted the consignee of 31 kilograms of shabu worth P218.48 million seized by authorities last week at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9165 or the Dangerous Drugs Act.

In a statement, the DOJ said it found probable cause to charge Christine Tigranes from Balingasa Queen, Manila, for violation of Section 4 (Importation of Dangerous Drugs) and Section 1401 (Unlawful Importation or Exportation) under RA 10863 or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

Tigranes, who was arrested while claiming the shipment, was subjected to inquest proceedings following her arrest last April 18.

“May this be a warning to those who continue to associate themselves with illegal drugs, expect that our crusade against this menace to society will be more vicious in the upcoming days and will never stop until we attain our ultimate goal of a drug-free Philippines,” Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said.

“The Department is firm in its commitment to waging war against drugs,” Remulla added.

Authorities from the NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group (NAIA-IADITG) intercepted the shipment following receipt of a highly placed intelligence report.

The shipment, which arrived from Zimbabwe on April 13 at the Paircargo warehouse facility in NAIA, was initially declared as “machinery mufflers,” but was found to be suspicious by authorities following X-ray inspection.

A physical inspection of the items was then conducted leading to the discovery of four brown cartons containing white crystalline substances hidden inside the mufflers.

The consignee received the said shipment at the PAIR-PAGS Center, NAIA Complex which resulted in her arrest.

Initial tests conducted on the said substances yielded positive results for the presence of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu.

The package, according to authorities, was shipped by a certain Isaac Chikore from Harare, Zimbabwe.