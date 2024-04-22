Comelec tightens screening for party-list groups; 130 petitions dismissed

TO ensure that only the most deserving party-list groups will make it to the ballot for the 2025 polls, the Commission on Elections said it will intensify the screening process of the said groups.

“(This is) so that it will really be representative of the truly marginalized and underrepresented,” Comelec Chairman George M. Garcia said in an interview.

He said the measure will also help reduce the length of the ballot they will use in the 2025 National and Local and Elections (NLE).

In the 2022 polls, the election ballot included 177 party-lists groups.

The poll chief reported that of the around 200 Petitions for Registration of party-lists they received, 130 were dismissed.

“Currently, about 17 [party-lists] have been accredited,” Garcia said.

He said they are targeting to accredit only around 130 party-list groups for the 2025 NLE.