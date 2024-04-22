BIR loses bid to collect ₱801.30M in unpaid taxes

THE Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has lost its bid to collect P801.30 million in unpaid tax from a property leasing company.

In a 25-page decision penned by Associate Justice Corazon Ferrer-Flores, the Special Third Division of the Court of Tax Appeals (CTA) granted the petition for review filed by the Marina Square Properties Inc. (MSP). The company sought the cancellation and withdrawals of the BIR’s assessment for alleged deficiency income tax, value-added tax (VAT) and documentary stamp tax (DST) for taxable year 2014.

The CTA also set aside the formal letter of demand dated October 26, 2017, and the final decision on disputed assessment dated July 30, 2020, issued by the BIR against the company.

The appellate court held that the tax assessments were issued in violation of MSP’s right to due process.

“To stress, tax assessments issued in violation of the due process rights of a taxpayer are null and void,” the decision read.

“In fine, in view of the finding that the subject tax assessments are void for having been issued in violation of petitioner’s right to administrative due process, it is no longer necessary to address the other matters raised by the parties herein,” it added.

In its petition, the company argued that the deficiency tax assessments against it are null and void for having been issued in violation of its right to due process.

MSP stressed that BIR’s right to assess its alleged unpaid taxes had already prescribed and that its tax assessments against it for 2014 have no legal and factual bases.

The BIR, however, maintained that its final demand letter is valid and that the assessment was issued within the prescriptive period. The agency also insisted that the tax assessment has legal and factual bases.

However, the CTA ruled that the BIR’s right to assess deficiency VAT, expanded withholding tax and withholding tax on compensation had already prescribed.

The CTA also ruled that the formal letter of demand was issued by the BIR in violation of the company’s right to due process due to the agency’s failure to consider the defenses and evidence submitted by the company in its protest letter.

“In other words, the BIR merely reiterated the same findings as stated in the PAN [preliminary assessment notice], without giving any reason for rejecting the above-stated refutations and explanations made by petitioner in its protest letter dated July 26, 2017,” the CTA said.

“Consequently, petitioner was left unaware on how respondent or the BIR appreciated the explanations or defenses petitioner raised against the subject PAN, in clear violation of petitioner’s right to administrative due process,” the CTA added.