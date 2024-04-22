‘Balikatan’ highlights PHL, US desire for peaceful Indo-Pacific Region – Brawner

THE annual “Balikatan” between the Philippines and United States militaries highlights the commitment of both countries in ensuring peace in the Indo-Pacific Region.



“(It is) a clear reflection of our shared history, unwavering commitment to democracy and respect for international law in our pursuit of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific Region,” Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. said during the opening ceremonies of the exercise held in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City Monday.



He said “Balikatan” stands as evidence of the two nations’ continuous efforts to enhance the cooperation, dedication and mutual intentions to strengthen the interoperability of their respective military forces.



Around 11,000 American troops and 5,000 AFP personnel will participate in the exercise which is scheduled to run from April 22 to May 10.

“Through joint and combined operational settings, we have diligently worked to achieve our shared goals. As coastal nations the United States and the Philippines share the vast expanse of the Pacific Ocean. We understand the importance of maritime cooperation in addressing the complex challenges that threaten peace and security in our region,” Brawer stressed.



And together with other Philippine military partners, the AFP chief said the country is committed to ensuring that the Indo-Pacific Region remains stable and prosperous.



“This exercise represents the essence of unity, collective responsibility and enduring partnership between the Republic of the Philippines and the United States of America and other partners,” Brawner stressed.



He emphasized that “Balikatan” is not a “partnership of convenience” between the Philippines and the US, but a “clear reflection” of the two nations’ shared history and commitment to democracy.



It also embodies respect for international law as the two nations continue to pursue peace and security in the Indo-Pacific Region.



‘Balikatan’ updating AFP in defense concepts



Aside from ensuring peace, “Balikatan” also allows the AFP to respond and update itself in the constantly “evolving nature of defense”.



“Through the Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept (CADC) that we have recently developed, we aim to enhance our defense capabilities. Cooperation and military-to-military collaboration play vital roles in ensuring a safer global community for generations to come,” he added.



CADC is the strategy that will allow the AFP to protect all of the country’s territories, including its exclusive economic zone.



This defense shift was announced by Defense Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro Jr. sometime this January.



” ‘Balikatan’ also represents an extraordinary opportunity for us to deepen our collaborations with friends, partners and allies. We wholeheartedly welcome the observers from our Asean neighbors, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Republic of Korea, the Republic of India, Japan, New Zealand and the Federal Republic of Germany. Their presence signifies the tremendous importance of friendliness crossing borders as we together strive to foster a free, open and internationally based order in the Indo-Pacific Region,” Brawner said. #