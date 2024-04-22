Apayao governor calls for PHL Eagle shooting probe

LUNA, Apayao—After nearly a month of rehabilitation, a female Philippine eagle (Pithecophaga jefferyi) rescued with three air gun pellets lodged underneath its skin was released back into its forest home on April 12, 2024, but the chief executive of the province of Apayao is seeking answers as to how the critically endangered raptor was shot.

Named after the area where it was rescued, Philippine eagle Nariha Kabugao was rescued last March 19 from a farmer in Barangay Bulu in Kabugao by a team from the Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF), representatives of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Local Government Unit of Apayao Province and Kabugao, and concerned citizens.

During the physical examination conducted by veterinarians and PEF biologist, the rescued raptor was later found to have three air gun pellets embedded within its skin, indicating the bird was shot several times in the past which might be the reason it got weak and was tempted to find an easy meal, resulting in getting itself trapped.

“We’ve been protecting our forest here and the conservation efforts have been there for more than a decade now, it’s sad to know that while our eagle was rescued and saved, we can’t deny and look the other way, we need to know at the situation as to the incident that our eagle was shot before it was rescued,” said Governor Elias Cayaba Bulut Jr. of the Province of Apayao.

“I am calling for an investigation and for the concerned government agencies to take an active role.

For me, this is my perspective, if we all work together, we can do proper conservation but if we are hesitant then all our efforts will just go down the drain,” added Bulut.

The governor pointed out that after knowing that the eagle had air gun pellets within its body, authorities should have immediately investigated so action can be taken against the perpetrators who shot the endangered raptor.

“This case, this incident, this is a sad story on our part, we regretfully look at it since we’ve been doing everything, to protect them, to conserve them, we need to set the record straight that behavior’s that violate what we’ve worked so hard should never be tolerated,” said Bulut.

The governor recalled that when he was still mayor, he sent a relative to prison for violating a local environmental conservation law that they had kept.

Engineer Paquito Morales, Regional Executive Director of the Department of the Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) under the Cordillera Administrative Region, said in his speech—at the program held before the release of the eagle—that the behavior of wildlife such as the Philippine eagle is adjusting amid the threat of climate change and relentless hunting.

On the air gun pellets found in the bird’s body, he urged everyone to “let the bird live alone” and cited Republic Act number 9147, or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protect Act, and the Presidential Decree number 705, or the Revised Forest Recode of the Philippines. Both prohibit the gathering and destruction of wildlife resources.

Morales said the acts include killing and destroying wildlife species, inflicting injury which could cripple and/or impair the reproductive system of wildlife species, and affecting destruction of critical habitats.

“We will keep an eye on would-be violators of these laws so they can be punished,” he said.

The challenge, Morales said, is for them is to make sure that the Philippine Eagle has a home in their mountainous region.

“Whether it was a migrant or homegrown, the challenge for us now is not just to preserve the Philippine eagle as a species, but to preserve genetic diversity or the flora and fauna surrounding it,” said Morales.

Kabugao Vice Mayor Fabulous Tucjang took responsibility for the eagle’s shooting and expressed his apologies on finding out that the eagle had airgun bullets within its body.

“Sorry because we found bullets in the body of Nariha, and with this incident, we are planning to craft an ordinance prohibiting this form of hunting activities that will endanger our environment and our species. Our Philippine eagles are considered critical, and we are so blessed that they consider this place as their habitat, we are very fortunate and lucky to have them,” said Tucjang.

Tucjang who personally tasked his personnel in coordination with the PEF in constructing a suitable rehabilitation pen in Brgy. Bulu, Kabugao where the eagle was transferred on March 26, in preparation for its release, said that by taking care of the environment and the habitat of the eagle, the communities can attract visitors and tourists who can help the town grow in a more sustainable ecotourism venture.

“With our ecosystem, we can offer our visitors something unique and with such activity, it will help our town’s economic opportunities grow,” said Tucjang.

Apayao, a last frontier

PEF Executive Director Dennis I. Salvador called Apayao one of the places in the country that holds large natural areas and harbors the national bird.

“Two decades ago, it wasn’t even known that the species existed in the Cordilleras. Even our scientists believed that this bird doesn’t exist here. But Apayao proved them wrong, and because we treasure this heritage, we have returned Nariha to where she belongs. Hopefully, she finds her family and bears more eagles. And more importantly, we pray that this never happens again,” said Salvador.

Dr. Jayson Ibañez, in a statement, said that the country’s symbol and its home are in danger, noting that the area is one of the last strips of ancient forests commonly known to Apayao residents as “Paco Valley.”

“Paco Valley, in turn, lies at the core of the 177,000-hectare Apayao Lowland Forest Key Biodiversity Area. Dubbed as the North’s last natural frontier, the Provincial Government and the DENR are pursuing a ‘Unesco Biosphere Reserve’ designation of this ancient home to the eagles and its Indigenous Isnag co-dwellers,” said Ibañez.

According to PEF, Nariha Kabugao is the third Philippine eagle to be rescued in Apayao since 2005, and the second to be released back to the forest of the province, after Philippine Eagle Ingagan which was released in 2017.

“When combined with eagle rescue data from the Northern Sierra Madre, at least nine eagles, including Nariha Kabugao, were trapped since 1999 in Northern Luzon,” Ibañez added.

Based on historical records and sightings within the whole Apayao province, there are five known PH eagle territories in the province.

Image credits: Erwin Mascariñas





