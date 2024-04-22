`

Today’s front page, Monday, April 22, 2024

Amid rift with FL Liza, VP Sara to discuss PHL’s pressing problems with PBBM

Vice President of the Philippines and Secretary of Education Sara Z. Duterte
Amid her falling out with First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos, Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte appeared unbothered and instead, said, she and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will privately discuss how to move forward in attending to pressing problems of the country.

In a video message on her official Facebook page on Monday, Duterte said, as a human being, it is normal for the First Lady to feel bad and be angry.

“Subalit ang kanyang personal na damdamin ay walang kinalaman sa aking mandato bilang isang opisyal ng pamahalaan [However, her personal feelings has nothing to do with my mandate as a government official],” Duterte said.

Duterte said that there are important matters that needs to be addressed by the government first.

“Dapat ay nakatutok tayo sa pagtugon sa mga suliraning hinaharap ng ating bansa [ We should focus on how to ressolve the country’s problem],” Duterte said, citing the increase of food prices that affects poor families, shortages in electricity and water supply, problem on illegal drugs, unending criminality, and terrorism.

“These are the things that need our attention,” she said in Davao’s local dialect (Cebuano).

“Unahin natin ang Pilipinas,” Duterte concluded.

In an exclusive interview with on Tune-in Kay Tunying of broadcaster Anthony Taberna aired on Friday, the First Lady admitted that the Vice President was a “bad shot” for her after her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, called her husband “bangag” or high on drugs. And Sara was seen publicly laughing.

