AFP: ‘Balikatan’ an evolving exercise; runs until May 10

THE annual “Balikatan” exercise between Filipino and American military personnel is always evolving to ensure that the participants will be able to meet and counter contemporary security threats.

This was emphasized by Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla when asked what makes “Balikatan” distinct from other military exercises.

“Balikatan” will formally open this Monday, April 22 and will conclude on May 10.

Some 16,000 Filipino and American troops along with their support personnel will participate in the exercise.

“[The] ‘Balikatan’ exercise is distinctive due to its scale and evolving nature, adapting to contemporary security challenges. Every ‘Balikatan’ is [more] complex than the last,” she added.

Padilla said that “Balikatan” through the years has evolved to being a “tactical exercise” to the so-called “operational level of war.”

“We aim to enhance interoperability, strengthen alliances, and deepen regional security cooperation. Balikatan is a demonstration of combat readiness and interoperability with our treaty allies. Our focus remains on bolstering external defense capabilities and fostering peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific Region,” she added.

Padilla also clarified that “Balikatan” is not a reaction to the country’s ongoing tensions with China regarding the West Philippine Sea.

“This ‘Balikatan’ exercise is an annual event aimed at strengthening defense capabilities and alliances. While we remain vigilant in the face of regional challenges, the exercise is not explicitly tied to any particular country’s actions. Its primary objective is to enhance collective security and readiness among participating nations,” she emphasized.

Earlier, “Balikatan” executive agent Col. Michael Logico said military exercises like “Balikatan” seek to make more efficient the combat readiness of participating personnel.

“You do exercises for that primary reason to maintain a high level of readiness. I do not discount the possibility that this also sends a message to our adversaries, to our friends, to our allies and also to our like-minded partners,” he added.

“Balikatan” will also demonstrate the AFP’s shift to the so-called Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Council (CADC) which aims to protect all of the country’s territories including its exclusive economic zone.

“If you take it into totality, the main goal of the exercise is to demonstrate the strength of our alliance and our willingness to defend our territory,” Logico said.