‘₱100-wage hike should have been approved yesterday’

RAISING wages in the Philippines should have been done “yesterday” to allow worker’s benefits to catch up with the net profits of businesses they work for, according to a former chief of the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda).

Former Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Dante Canlas told BusinessMirror that the P100 across-the-board wage increase should have already been passed by Congress.

This would be of significant help to Filipinos who have identified high inflation as well as the ability of their incomes to continue covering for their basic needs as their top concerns, according to a recent survey by Publicus Asia. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/04/03/prices-inadequate-incomes-top-phl-household-concerns/).

“The P100 wage increase being proposed in Congress should have been passed by Congress ‘yesterday.’ That’s just to allow labor to catch up, given the rise in labor productivity, with the rise in net profits of owners of capital and the compensation and bonuses of their top management,” Canlas told this newspaper.

However, De La Salle University economist Maria Ella Oplas told BusinessMirror that raising wages could also be inflationary and can never be a solution against high inflation caused by, for example, higher oil prices.

Several bills lodged in both houses of Congress are proposing an across-the-board wage increase of anywhere from P100 to as much as P750.

Oplas said such proposals would benefit the interest of workers but economic policies should still balance the interests not just of workers, but also businesses. After all, higher wages could lead to job cuts.

“It is not only labor that we have to protect. We also need to balance it with the industry that will [be] burden[ed by] the [high] cost of labor,” Oplas said. “It’s nice to be altruistic, but in order to sustain the industry, we also need to allow industry to gain profit.”

Oplas said government must work double time in terms of rural development, as this will significantly increase employment opportunities in the provinces.

With this, Filipinos in rural areas will not be forced to flock to congested areas like Metro Manila just to earn a living.

Recent efforts to extend support for farmers, Oplas said, are a step toward the right direction. This will help farmers and discourage them from leaving their fields in exchange for city living.

The 1970s

UP professor emeritus Epictetus Patalinghug told BusinessMirror that a $250 per barrel increase in oil may be possible, but it will only be a temporary shock should an Iran-Israel war erupt.

On Wednesday, Bloomberg reported that oil traders piled into more than 3 million barrels worth of options contracts in a bet that prices would spike to $250 a barrel by June as geopolitical risks remain elevated.

Patalinghug said after the initial shock, oil prices could return to “normal” levels after a week. Nonetheless, he recalled that during the Arab-Israel War in 1973, oil prices did not reach $250 per barrel.

“As long as Russia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Venezuela, Kuwait, Algeria, Azerbaijan, Norway, Kuwait, Mexico, and Brazil continue to supply oil and gas —even if Iran oil fields are shut down—world oil prices will not reach $200 per barrel,” Patalinghug explained in an email.

Different response—Lanzona

Regardless of whether oil prices reach $250 per barrel, Ateneo de Manila University economist Leonardo Lanzona Jr. told BusinessMirror that addressing high oil prices cannot be similar to how the country responded in the 1970s.

In order to keep oil prices stable locally, the government “imposed oil price regulations and subsidized gasoline consumption.” Lanzona added the government also took its response further by owning oil refineries that led to “tremendous loans.”

“Government resources would be better spent looking for and developing energy-saving alternatives, such as mass transport systems and renewable sources,” Lanzona said. “The government should also take this opportunity to initiate a comprehensive green economy program.”

Alongside these efforts, Lanzona said, the government should create a well-targeted social protection program to help cushion the impact of oil prices on the most vulnerable to these developments.

“Sooner or later, these oil prices will stabilize and go back to their normal levels. But regardless of what happens, if we accomplish these reforms and become less dependent on oil, we will be in a much better position than the one we experienced when the Marcoses first fled the country in 1986,” Lanzona said.

On Friday, Bloomberg reported that oil wiped out an earlier sharp jump as Iranian media appeared to play down the impact of Israeli strikes that followed last weekend’s unprecedented bombardment by Tehran.