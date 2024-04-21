UNRAVELING | Five questions with Adjeng and her ‘constant state of being curious’

The last time we caught up with Adjeng, the sultry singer-songwriter was easily one of the busiest artists in the country, releasing new recordings every now and then and showing no signs of slowing down even during the pandemic. That was in 2022.

Now it’s 2024 and apparently, not much has changed. Adjeng is still one of the most visible artists in the country—on the live circuit, on social media, on her YouTube channel and yes, on streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music.

The surprise is not that she has a new release now out on those streaming platforms but that Unravel is actually her first full-length album. In a recent interview with SoundStrip, Adjeng talks about her new album and how her career continues to evolve.

Let’s talk about your new album. How does it sound, what inspired its melody and lyrics and more importantly, why is it called Unravel?

My solo album “Unravel” is made up of 5 previously released singles namely “Rollercoaster, “ “More Than A Little, “ “Be Kind,” “Kaya Mo Yan,” “Must Be Love,” and three newly recorded original compositions entitled “Never, “ Quicksand” (the only collab in this album, co-written with acclaimed musician and arranger Nino Regalado), and “Still Kilig,” the album’s focus track. It’s essentially a compilation of pop songs with a pop-RNB-jazz feel, revealing my musical taste influenced by 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s music.

The focus track of my album “Still Kilig” is a pop-funk song. I wrote this during the FILSCAP Songwriting Camp (Year 5 batch). It’s my first time to write something that is both in English and Tagalog, a challenge by arranger Gino Cruz, who happened to be assigned to work with our camp team. All campers then were tasked to pick out two random words from a fish bowl, either 2 English or 2 Tagalog words. I picked out one English and one Tagalog, and ended with with the random words “sync” and sahog. We were given barely two or three hours to complete our original compositions, which we presented to our group and mentors.

“Still Kilig” is a song inspired by my marriage, the life and family I have built and continue to build with my husband Rodrin. I was contemplating on our past 18 years together as a couple, and I decided to write our own “personal recipe for kilig,” which is evidenced in the chorus of my song “Sa 1 teaspoong selos, 10 tablespoons ng lambing. Dagdagan ng date nights, 10 cups more understanding. Haluan ng 1 kilong halik. Unlimited yakap na kay higpit. 18 years na tayo, and I’m still ‘kilig’.”

To “Unravel” means “to undo or untangle woven threads, and to reveal something that has been knit together.” I think that my music is in a constant state of unraveling. There are seasons of my life where I often ask “When things unravel, what is our response?” I want to share about all the emotions I feel through the stories I write and reveal and sing about in my music. The music and lyrics in this album are all inspired by the seasons I have gone through in my life… There’s a lot of love, faith, hope, and pain, and I want to use my authentic voice to share the stories behind the songs.

How much has your music evolved since the last time we talked? How would you describe it now?

My music continues to evolve and grow because I am always in a constant state of being curious. I like learning from great musicians who have come before me, and I like surrounding myself with excellent people, engaging fellow artists and musicians and asking questions. I like that in this album I was also able to express myself in not just some upbeat or mid-tempo songs with a pop flavor but also in a power ballad and one with an acoustic feel, and of course, pop-funk. I enjoy creating and singing pop songs, but I refuse to be limited or boxed with just one sound. Those who stream and listen to Unravel will be able to see that.

Who are the artists do you currently listen to now? At least the ones you consider has had the most impact/influence in the current direction of your own music?

I’m going to be frank, I listen to so many, it’s a combination of old favorites like Michael Jackson, Karen Carpenter, Barbra Streisand, The Beatles, Janet Jackson, oldschool R&B like Tevin Campbell, Blackstreet, Tamia, Marc Dorsey, Joe, to Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, and of course, BTS. I listen to so many. I listen and appreciate the different elements that make their music unique. But honestly, after listening, I tend to just go my own way, by my own feel, and see what comes out when I sit and write my own songs. I like listening to music from the past, from 70’s to 90’s music and Motown songs. I like that every artist I listen to has their own distinct sound, and because of that, I want to create my own sound. I listen to everybody’s music. There is much to embrace and enjoy!

You said you’re always open to collaborations? Any ongoing or near future collabs that you’ve pretty much solidify? Or at least the ones you’re now at liberty to discuss?

I’ve been approached by some artists who are interested to collaborate, although I’m still not at liberty to say or share details yet. Hope everyone stays tuned, excited to reveal of these at the proper time… excited to unravel that soon!

You’re one of the busiest and most visible artists in the industry right now. Any advice you wish to give on aspiring artists wishing not only your footsteps and those of other established artists as well?

I think that everyone has to understand that every artist needs to embrace paying their dues, and that can be different for each one…I think part of paying my dues was doing the rounds of gig venues years ago as a vocalist for show bands and singing at hotels and lounges. I remember doing that, working as a writer during the day, and singing at night. There’s a lot of pain and hard work involved in that “paying your dues” process. I think it’s important to embrace all of that, the mistakes and blunders that come with improving what you do.

Another thing that works for me to this day is to keep training and growing in the craft. I still take vocal training with my voice teacher of nearly 20 years, Miss Kitchy Molina. When able, I still attend workshops and trainings in singing and songwriting and lyric and composition. I sit at the table where I can listen to people I admire, listen to their stories and glean wisdom from their experiences. It’s a joy to stay open to feedback, but also choose wisely whom you listen to. Surround yourself with family and friends who truly, genuinely support you, who speak life to your hopes and plans. And most of all, grow in your faith. I do know that I am a work in progress, and I am grateful for what God is doing and what He does when I offer Him my “lunchbox” of barley loaves and fish. My faith keeps me grounded and humbled, and inspired to keep moving, to have not just passion but also purpose in what I do. This propels me to stay the course, to aspire to be excellent and prepared for whatever I feel God has task