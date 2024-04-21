Travel Madness Expo 2024: The ultimate event to look forward to

AFTER the staging of the highly successful Travel Madness Expo (2023) last year, as early as this month, TME is embarking and planning on a whole new and more exciting Travel Madness Expo 2024.

The 11th Travel Madness Expo (2024) is set to happen this July 12 to 14, 2024 (Friday to Sunday) at the SMX Convention Center located at Pasay City. The said event will occupy the 1st Floor covering Halls 1-4 of the said Convention Center.

This time, TME 2024 boasts of better deals if you are traveling July onwards as more participating lists of sponsors and exhibitors are joining this event of the year. With these developments, TME is very much hopeful for a much bigger foot traffic this year, surpassing that of last year.

According to Maria Paz Alberto, Chairperson of the event, this year’s theme is, “Revolutionizing Travel To Create Magical Experiences,” and discover your next adventure at the Travel Madness Expo 2024, where you can look forward to for your value for money deals.

Furthermore, Alberto also said that “TME 2023 witnessed a significant turnout of visitors from diverse demographics, including young travelers, senior citizens, families, business travelers, and professionals. With its’ recorded foot traffic of almost 40,000 for the three-day event, TME 2023 proved to have attracted a diverse audience through strategic marketing efforts, resulting in a successful event.”

Travel Madness Expo (TME) is one of the most anticipated events in the Travel Industry as they offer the best travel deals for the last 10 years now. For 2024, TME will be offering new travel and much more exciting travel destinations both local and international.

Travelers looking for more fun and discovering endless beautiful places and experiences here in the Philippines and in other countries are in for a lot of surprises. You might be interested to know: What are the top destinations at the Travel Madness Expo 2024? What type of exclusive deals and discounts can visitors expect at the TME? What can attendees look forward to in terms of entertainment, workshops, and special events at the TME?

Travelers are “in” for a big surprise at this year’s TME 2024 as they will make sure that the travel package offered is budget friendly, from airfare to low rates from the domestic hotels and resorts. Not only are they budget friendly, as TME partnered with lots of Sponsors and Exhibitors, to provide clients’ travel experiences is something that they would cherish until the next Travel Madness Expo. Also, several activities are lined up to spice up the event such as cultural performances, food tastings and entertainment. Raffles and Giveaways are in-store for the lucky visitors of this event.

TME is also calling all interested booth exhibitors not to miss this opportunity to be part of the Travel Madness Expo 2024, a once-a-year experience and showcase what makes your travel offerings extraordinary. Categories for participation, include Travel Agencies and Tour Operators, Airlines and Cruise Lines, Hotel and Accommodation Providers, Trade associations, Travel Technology Solutions, Destination Marketing Organizations, Travel Accessories and Gear, Financial and Insurance Services, Trade services and Exporters, Automobile Dealers, and many others. Secure your slot now and grow your business to endless possibilities in the world of travel. Join us and be part of the TME 2024.

BPI is the Official Bank and Credit Card Partner for the Travel Madness Expo 2024.

For more information, visit www.travelmadness.org and facebook.com/TravelMadnessPH.