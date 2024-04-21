Title rematch: Ruud, Tsitsipas battle in final for second straight week

BARCELONA, Spain — Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas will meet in consecutive clay-court finals after they won their Barcelona Open semifinals on Saturday.

Tsitsipas, ranked seventh, got the better of sixth-ranked Ruud in straight sets in the Monte Carlo final last weekend.

On Saturday, Ruud beat Tomas Martin Etcheverry 7-6 (6), 6-4, and Tsitsipas ensured the rematch with Ruud after he rallied past Dusan Lajovic 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.

Tsitsipas improved to 10-0 on clay this season. The Greek seeks his 12th career title. He has a 2-2 record against Ruud, including his commanding 6-1, 6-4 win last Sunday.

“I am sure having played someone a few days apart, they will come up with some new plans,” Tsitsipas said of the final. “These kinds of matches are tricky playing back to back. I am going to start that by having a good recovery and work tomorrow towards the final.”

Tsitsipas has lost all three of his previous Barcelona finals in 2018, 2021 and 2023.

Ruud needed to save a set point in the first set against Martin Etcheverry.

“He could have easily won the first set,” Ruud said. “I had some set points and he had one. I am very happy with the level. It was a high quality match, the best level I have played in Barcelona.”

Ruud has 10 career titles — nine on clay — but has lost all three previous finals this year. His last title was at Estoril in April 2023.

Ruud leads the circuit with 28 wins as he eyes next month’s French Open after finishing runner-up at Roland Garros last year, one of three Grand Slam finals he has lost.

Image credits: AP





