The New Star in the South

Aside from the frenzied Sinulog Festival every January, the month of April is arguably the best time to swing again to Cebu, the proverbial Queen City of the South. Not only is it the hottest time to be there, but also the most ideal to plunge into its rich heritage, as well as its beaches, resorts and bodies of water.

It was in April 1521 when fabled navigator Ferdinand Magellan set foot here and rediscovered for the Western world what would be the archipelago’s oldest street, city and province. Later that month, he would be killed in the Battle of Mactan, due to his meddling in the rivalry between tribal chieftains Lapu-Lapu and Humabon.

The excitement for Cebu lingers even after 503 years, with self-styled modern-day Magellans always in the lookout for a new star in their expeditions. The good thing is this award-winning eclectic city never ceases to dazzle even jaded travelers with its ability to whip out new surprises.

A new toast of the town is the NUSTAR Resort & Casino which opened in 2022 and redrew the city’s urban landscape with its state-of-the-art features. Touted as Cebu’s first urban resort, it is an integrated luxury development of Robinsons Hotels and Resorts, which brings signature brands, fine dining outlets, modern recreation, world-class gaming and high-end events under one roof.

Situated at the seaside lifestyle belt of South Road Properties, NUSTAR has become the new star and icon of the southern cosmopolis with its luxe twin towers—the 379-room Fili Hotel and the soon-to-open NUSTAR Hotel.

Its proximity to the majestic Cebu–Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) enables you to easily cross over to the beach resorts, dive sites, the airport, the tell-tale site where Magellan’s checkered career as navigator ended, and the leisure getaways in Mactan and the adjoining Olango Island.

It is also just a short drive to Talisay City, known for its homestyle lechon, and backdoor to the southern coastal municipalities.

“Fili Hotel stands as the country’s first authentic Filipino 5-star hotel, offering guests the opportunity to immerse themselves in the luxury and warmth of Filipino hospitality,” says CEO of NUSTAR Resort and Casino Alan Teo.

He notes that Fili celebrates the Philippines’ heritage and pride, evident in the Filipino creativity and craftsmanship throughout the hotel, from the use of solihiya at the Lobby Lounge to the furniture by Vito Selma and artworks by Jef Albea and Fidel Sarmiento.

Its typical smart room features are enhanced by the unique mix of panoramic seascapes, passing sea vessels, mountainscapes, and city skyline. Guests staying in suites can access The Executive Club for more exclusivity and upgraded privileges.

As an oasis in the concrete jungle, you can pamper yourself with revitalizing treatments at the Hagod Spa, pump iron at the fitness center, or soak in the infinity pool which looks out into the sea.

With its collection of dining haunts NUSTAR is the new star for culinary journeys Cebu has been known for even before the pre-Magellan days.

Its flagship resto is Fili Café which takes pride in its vast array of culinary traditions and dishes which embrace international flavors and homegrown favorites such as lechon and sutukil. There’s also the delectable Sunday family brunch which include lobsters cooked according to your preference.

The Fili Lobby Lounge serves salad shakers, sandwiches, pastries, desserts, coffee, cocktails, mocktails and house concoctions such as the FILIpiniana and Dulce de Fili.

For a touch of class, there’s the famed Mott 32, the award-winning Chinese restaurant which has the bragging right of having “the best Peking duck in Hong Kong.”

The first and only branch in the country, it is sought after for specialties like barbecue Iberico pork with yellow mountain honey, wok-fried lobster with crispy potato, salt and pepper prawn, crispy rice paper and asparagus cheung fun, and sauteed string Beans with diced Australian Wagyu beef.

Its signature cocktails—Forbidden Rose, Jade Road and Hanami—are a must-try as they seem to ransport you to Mott 32’s origins in the Hong Kong.

Lovers of European cuisine need not go far with IL Primo, the city’s first Italian steakhouse whose premium steaks are cooked on a Josper grill for superior flavor and succulence. There’s also an extensive selection of authentic Italian standards, signature beverages, and wine list where you can request wine pairings for the full experience.

A new elegant experience NUSTAR recently launched is the Crucero, a twin-hulled party yacht which is perfect for a sunset cruise. With the Magellan-like sailing, you can behold the stunning kaleidoscopic sunset near the CCLEX Bridge, enjoy live onboard music while digging into a special cruise food menu from the Fili Hotel kitchen.

With food, sun and fun, and everything in between, NUSTAR is indeed the new star and “north star” of lifestyle down south.