Thai ace focuses sight on victory in ICTSI Luisita tilt

MULTI-TITLED Patcharajutar Kongkraphan adds to the elite flavor of the International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) Luisita Ladies International when the $100,000 championship tees off Tuesday at the Luisita Golf and Country Club in Tarlac.

With 20 titles she won worldwide—including victories on the Thailand Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) and Epson Tour—the seasoned 32-year-old Thai emerges as one of the top contenders in the tournament co-sanctioned by the LPGA of Taiwan (TLPGA) and the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour (PGT).

Eager for redemption after missing the title in last year’s ICTSI Anvaya Cove Ladies International, Kongkraphan faces fierce competition from a talented field, including top-ranked TLPGA players No. 2 Yu-Ju Chen, Jo Hua Hung, Yi-Tsen Chou and Chih Yun Wu.

The tournament, sponsored by ICTSI and serving as the third leg of the TLPGA and fourth stop of the LPGT, promises thrilling action over 54 holes.

Local talents, led by Harmie Constantino, however, are poised for battle, aiming to secure victory on home soil.

Constantino, fresh off consecutive victories at Rancho Palos Verdes and Caliraya Springs, seeks to continue her winning streak at the challenging Robert Trent Jones Sr.-designed course.

Other local contenders are Daniella Uy, the reigning LPGT Order of Merit champion, along with Princess Superal, Chanelle Avaricio, Chihiro Ikeda, Florence Bisera, Mikha Fortuna, Sarah Ababa and rookies Mafy Singson and Lois Kaye Go.

As anticipation builds for the tournament, a select group of pros will engage in the traditional pro-am tournament Monday, offering a glimpse of the competitive spirit and camaraderie that define the sport.

Meanwhile, other top players from Thailand vying in the tournament organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. and supported by official apparel Kampfortis Golf are Wannasiri Sirisampant, Chonlada Chayanun, Onkanok Soisuwan, Nemittra Juntanaket, Ploychompoo Wilairungrueng and Mookharin Ladgratok, all former LPGT leg winners.

Also in the Thai roster are Pakin Kawinpakorn, Kultida Pramphun, Queen Meeson-us, Alisara Wedchakama and Unyong Polnamin.