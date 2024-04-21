Spin Doctors score straight-sets win over Hard Hitters

SAVOUGE Aesthetics turned back Maverick, 25-23, 25-13, 25-21, on Sunday to boost its semifinal hopes in the 2024 Spikers’ Turf Open Conference at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

The Spin Doctors secured their third straight win for a 4-3 record, maintaining fifth place while cutting fourth-running D’Navigators’ lead by just half a game.

Lorenz Señoron led the Spin Doctors with 13 points, comprising 11 attacks, an ace, and a block, while Noy Pedrosa contributed 10 points and nine digs.

Kim Tan had nine points and nine excellent receptions, while Razzel Palisoc scored nine for the Hard Hitters.

The Hard Hitters, now at a 1-5 record, will face Cignal on Friday.