`

Today’s front page, Sunday, April 21, 2024

a1 front sunday 042124

Spin Doctors score straight-sets win over Hard Hitters

sports36 042224
Lorenz Senoron leads Savouge to its fourth win in seven matches.
  • business mirror 728x90
  • sm job fair 728 90 (1)
  • 728 90
  • el sitio nativo banner 728 x 90 business mirror
  • sm 728x90 summer april 1 10
  • img 2205
  • fcr oreoendcard 728x90 2174
  • western guaranty
  • axa mlc business mirror leaderboard 728x90 2

SAVOUGE Aesthetics turned back Maverick, 25-23, 25-13, 25-21, on Sunday to boost its semifinal hopes in the 2024 Spikers’ Turf Open Conference at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

The Spin Doctors secured their third straight win for a 4-3 record, maintaining fifth place while cutting fourth-running D’Navigators’ lead by just half a game.

Lorenz Señoron led the Spin Doctors with 13 points, comprising 11 attacks, an ace, and a block, while Noy Pedrosa contributed 10 points and nine digs.

Kim Tan had nine points and nine excellent receptions, while Razzel Palisoc scored nine for the Hard Hitters.

The Hard Hitters, now at a 1-5 record, will face Cignal on Friday.

0
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)
  • hyundai santa fe 300x250
  • makati online ad 300px x 250px
Related Topics

Know more