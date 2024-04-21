Schoeman, Visser conquer Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu

RIO DE JANEIRO Olympics bronze medalist Henri Schoeman and Els Visser of the Netherlands dominated Sunday’s 70.3 Lapu-Lapu with exhilarating display of endurance and skill in Mactan.

Schoeman engaged in a fierce battle with England’s Thomas Bishop and New Zealand’s Sam Osborne in the swim leg in the men’s pro division, while Visser dominated her side of the battle in the opening leg.

The duo sustained their form for wire-to-wire triumphs in the premier category of the 1.9-km swim, 90-km bike and 21-km run race presented by Megaworld The Mactan Newtown.

Each pocketed $5,500 for their remarkable performances.

Barely emerging on top of the swim (24:15), Schoeman established a commanding lead of nearly three minutes over Bishop and Osborne after an impressive bike leg (2:08:48) and enduring the punishing run (1:24:29) in scorching conditions to claim the title in 4:02:31.

Osborne outpaced Bishop in the closing run and took runner-up honors in 4:06:40 with leg times of 25:44. 2:10:44 and 1:25:12, while Bishop settled for third in 4:11:01 with clockings of 25:18, 2:10:54 and 1:29:10.

Australian Caleb Noble placed fourth in 04:13:47 followed by fellow Aussie Calvin Amos (4:15:19), Chinese-Taipei’s Tuan Chun Chang (4:18:42), another Aussie Nathan Dortmann (4:19:05) and the United Arab Emirate’s Luke Mathews (4:21:10).

Denmark’s Daniel Bakkergard, one of the pre-race contenders, didn’t start due to back pains.

In the women’s pro division, Visser finished with a time of 4:21:29, beating Germany’s Anne Reischmann (4:24:39) and Hungary’s Zsanett Bragmayer (4:36:41).

Visser, runner-up in the recent Ironman New Zealand, delivered an impressive performance in the swim leg, clocking 29:53 and building an early cushion over Reischmann, a consistent top 10 finishers in the last three World Championships who timed 32:05.

She maintained her advantage in the bike (2:18:23) compared to Reischmann’s 2:19:19 and cruised to victory with a 01:28:28 clocking in the run against Reischmann’s 1:28:23.

The Ironman Group-organized event, commemorating Ironman 70.3’s 10th anniversary, attracted a formidable assembly of global triathlon talents and awarded slots to this year’s World Championship in Taupo, New Zealand.

With more than 1,400 participants from 55 countries, the race celebrated endurance and camaraderie, featuring individual competitions across various age divisions and a relay team event.

Among the winners in the men’s category were Franklin Yee (18-24, 4:43:49, Macau’s Man Kit Chao (25-29,4:32:29), Banjo Norte (30-34, 04:44:03), Gabb Rosario (35-39, 4:54:23), Japan’s Ryosuke Ohata (40-44, 4:31:02), Dutch Eric van der Linden (50-54, 4:35:07) and Neil Goulsbra (55-59, 4:57:35).

Rhia Stawicki topped the women’s 30-34 category in 5:03:52, while 2022 IM 70.3 Puerto Princesa winner Ling Er Choo of Singapore reigned in the 35-39 division in 5:07:28 and Canada’s April Rice bagged the 40-44 title in 5:05:38.

Go for Gold Team 1 topped the men’s relay in 4:04:10, followed by Isabela Tri Club (4:08:19) and Team Anselmos (4:14:06), while Team Under Oath took the mixed team competition in 4:10:30, beating Isabela Tri Club (4:17:15) and Tri SND Barracuda (4:31:16).

Isabela Tri Club likewise ruled the women’s relay in 4:54:16, outclassing Team CSB Tri Team (5:27:52) and Team Lanao del Norte (5:47:58).