`

Today’s front page, Sunday, April 21, 2024

a1 front sunday 042124

San Beda, St. Clare go for semis berths in D-League

sports21 042224
Jomel Ouni in action for the Red Lions.
  • business mirror 728x90
  • sm job fair 728 90 (1)
  • 728 90
  • el sitio nativo banner 728 x 90 business mirror
  • sm 728x90 summer april 1 10
  • img 2205
  • fcr oreoendcard 728x90 2174
  • western guaranty
  • axa mlc business mirror leaderboard 728x90 2

MARINERONG Pilipino-San Beda and Go Torakku-St. Clare try to finish off their respective opponents on Monday in the quarterfinals of the Philippine Basketball Association D-League Aspirants’ Cup at the Filoil EcoOil Center in San Juan City.

The third-seeded Marinerong Pilipino San Beda takes on Keanzel Basketball at 4:30 p.m. while No.4 Go Torakku-St. Clare collide with CCI-Yengskivel at 7:30 p.m.

Although the third and fourth seeds are heavily favored to dominate their respective match, a reversal is not being discounted.

Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda and Go Torakku St. Clare hold a twice-to-beat advantage but their mindset is to get the job done as quickly as possible to stay fresh for the big battle ahead.

The winners of the quarterfinals will advance to the best-of-three semifinals against top-seed and two-time defending champion EcoOil-La Salle and Centro Escolar University.

Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda smothered Keanzel Basketball, 109-59, while Go Torakku-St. Clare routed CCI-Yengskivel, 118-84, in the classification round.

  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)
  • makati online ad 300px x 250px
  • hyundai santa fe 300x250
0
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)
  • hyundai santa fe 300x250
  • makati online ad 300px x 250px
Related Topics

Know more