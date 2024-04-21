San Beda, St. Clare go for semis berths in D-League

MARINERONG Pilipino-San Beda and Go Torakku-St. Clare try to finish off their respective opponents on Monday in the quarterfinals of the Philippine Basketball Association D-League Aspirants’ Cup at the Filoil EcoOil Center in San Juan City.

The third-seeded Marinerong Pilipino San Beda takes on Keanzel Basketball at 4:30 p.m. while No.4 Go Torakku-St. Clare collide with CCI-Yengskivel at 7:30 p.m.

Although the third and fourth seeds are heavily favored to dominate their respective match, a reversal is not being discounted.

Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda and Go Torakku St. Clare hold a twice-to-beat advantage but their mindset is to get the job done as quickly as possible to stay fresh for the big battle ahead.

The winners of the quarterfinals will advance to the best-of-three semifinals against top-seed and two-time defending champion EcoOil-La Salle and Centro Escolar University.

Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda smothered Keanzel Basketball, 109-59, while Go Torakku-St. Clare routed CCI-Yengskivel, 118-84, in the classification round.