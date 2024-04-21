Perez, Habana shine in Ironkids in Mactan

CHRISTY ANN PEREZ and Miro Habana pulled off thrilling victories in the premier 13 to 15 division as they led the winners in the RLC Residences Ironkids at The Reef Island Resort in Mactan, Cebu Saturday.

The aquathlon event witnessed nail-biting results across all age-group categories, highlighting the intense competition among the 254 participants who embraced the challenge of the swim-and-run format.

These youngsters displayed remarkable determination and skill as they navigated through the course, setting the stage for the much-awaited Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu set Sunday at the Mactan Newtown.

Perez, a former champion in the girls’ 11-12 division, showcased her top form by dominating the swim leg with a swift time of 04:12 before hanging tough in the run (09:17) to win in 13:30 over the 250m swim and a 2km run distance.

Fritzie Surima rallied in the run part after a 04:32 clocking in swim, delivering the best time of 09:07 but ultimately settling for second in 13:14. Elizza Ecalla rounded out the top three in 14:12.

Part of a triathlon-loving family, Habana displayed his racing prowess with a stellar run time of 07:59 after a 04:01 clocking in swim, narrowly edging out Kian Manabat with a final time of 12:01 to Manabat’s 12:07 in the event sponsored by the RLC Residences as part of its commitment not just to promote a healthy, active lifestyle among the youth, but also to nurture the next generation of triathletes.

David Mora came in third in 12:40.

Other winners were Alaina Bouffaut and Zachary Angelo da Silva (11-12), Jashiva Earl Arsua and Hans Nathan Samputon (9-10) and Searafina Mira Redila and Liam Nathan Lauron (6-8), while Team D Deans and T Hydro Immersion Swimming Team posted a 1-2 finish in relay 11-15 division.

Bouffaut timed 11:00 minutes over the 200m swim and 1.5km run with leg times of 04:03 and 06:56 to edge Lauren Lee Tan and Kaia Christiana Gica, who submitted identical times of 11:04, while Da Silva cruised to wire-to-wire victory in 10:22, beating Rafael Toledo Jr. (10:43) and Kurt Evans Cruz (11:05).

Arsua timed 10:35 from 02:37 and 07:57 clocking in 150m swim and 1.5km run to foil Lavinia Tan (11:43) and HJ Samputon (12:31), while Hans Samputon clocked 10:12 (02:21 and 07:50) to beat Ahiezer Agcang (10:28) and Atreo Tagara (11:30).

Redila, meanwhile, turned in a 5:43 clocking (01:46 and 03:56) in 100m swim and 1km run to defeat SA Bagaipo (06:35) and Ami Takei (06:48), while Lauron timed 5:43 (01:42 and 04:00) to dominate PB Howell Ll (06:16) and Alfonso Sumabat (06:21).