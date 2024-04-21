NUSTAR revolutionizes online gaming with NUSTAR Max

NUSTAR Max, the official online gaming platform of NUSTAR Resort and Casino, offers an extensive range of betting options with over 30 sports games and soon, live table games, e-games, and more.

With state-of-the-art technology, leveraging from its iGaming partners and sports and e-games providers, NUSTAR Max promises to deliver an exciting, engaging, and immersive experience to its users while ensuring transparency, security, and fair play for all its patrons.

Summer Promo

NUSTAR Max will make everyone’s summer hotter by giving away free 200 credits starting April 6, 2024. Players can win over P1.5 million jackpot. To join, register now at www.nustaronline.ph or visit NUSTAR Max’s social media pages (@nustar.max) for more information.

Events and Activities

Catch NUSTAR Max in all the Robinsons Malls near you for a chance to win exclusive merchandise. Starting March 2024, the gaming platform has kicked off its first leg of the mall tour and will continue to reach you through the nearest Robinsons Malls in the following months. This month, NUSTAR Max will be in Robinsons Cainta, Luisita, and Lipa from April 12-14 and in Robinsons EDSA Galleria, Angeles, and General Trias on April 26-28.

Aside from giving away special items, NUSTAR Max representatives will assist you with a quicker and easier registration process at their booth. Stay tuned for mall activation schedules by visiting our website at www.nustaronline.ph and following us on our social media accounts (@nustar.max).

Partnerships

The basketball fever continues as NUSTAR Max partners with two of the biggest basketball leagues in the country, the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) and the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA).

Through this collaboration, the gaming platform aims to deliver exceptional sports entertainment by giving users direct access to thrilling basketball action. With this, NUSTAR Max will become the go-to destination not only for basketball enthusiasts, but also for all sports fans seeking unparalleled excitement and fun. For PBA and MPBL game schedules, follow our social media pages (@nustar.max).

Sign-up

To register, visit our website at www.nustaronline.ph and click on the “Sign Up” button in the center of the screen. Fill out the registration page with all the required information and prepare one (1) valid government-issued ID to complete the registration process. Once completed, our customer support team will reach out to you for the verification process within seven (7) days.

You can then enjoy a wide range of sports including basketball, football, tennis, volleyball, and more. With over 30 sports games available, the excitement never ends.

Deposit and Withdrawal

Patrons can deposit and withdraw through GCash, Maya, and other over-the-counter payment options.

The initial deposit for NUSTAR Max is Php100, the maximum daily deposit is Php50,000, and the minimum bet is Php100. Depending on the odds and sports category, the winning ticket must not exceed Php5,000,000.

For withdrawals, the minimum per day is Php100, while the maximum is Php20,000 per transaction.

For more information, visit www.nustaronline.ph or contact our customer support team.

As NUSTAR Max continues to innovate and expand, it invites everyone to sign up, discover new thrills on the platform, and get a chance to WIN TO THE MAX!