Line judges, court assistants: Unsung heroes of sand courts

WITH automated ball-retrievers still being developed, tournaments will continue to rely

on court assistants.

THEY are heroes behind the scenes, sort of. In reality, they’re there in plain sight come rain or shine.

While everyone was focused on four players each match, this bunch of workers helped keep the action running hitch-free during the Asian Volleyball Confederation Beach Tour Nuvali Open and the FIVB Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Futures in the City of Santa Rosa early this month.

Line judges and court assistants are the only ones allowed on the court along with the players and referees, and they do quite well to move discreetly.

That is until a player disputes a line call, and all eyes instantly focus on them.

“That may seem to be nerve-racking but really it isn’t,” line judge Jestoni Labao said.

What if the match is on the line and a player insists on overturning a call? Labao said the line judges, all national referees under the Philippine National Volleyball Federation, aren’t easily fazed.

“We’ve been doing this for a while and we know how it works. We work together with top-level referees, we trust them to make the right call,” Labao said. “If my call is overturned, no problem, it’s nothing personal.”

Keeping emotions in check

MONICA LAURA CHAVEZ, one of the eight line judges in the twin tournaments, said the key is to keep calm when players get cranky in crucial situations.

“We have to be able to control our emotions,” Chavez said. “Unfortunately, some players couldn’t. We as officials need to stay calm.”

The Nuvali Open tournament saw 46 teams from 13 countries in the Asia-Pacific battle it out for honors, while the FIVB tournament was a different field featuring 38 teams from 16 countries, including players from Europe and North America.

“Communication is crucial, the only issue there is the language barrier,” Chavez said.

A Physical Education teacher at the Polytechnic University of the Philippines, Chavez is taking each stint seriously as she seeks to take on bigger roles in bigger events. She is now keeping an eye on the developments as the Philippines prepares to host the prestigious Volleyball Men’s World Championship in 2025.

“When I serve, it’s not about the paycheck,” said Chavez, who is affiliated with the Batangas Sports Officiating Services. “When I work tournaments, I focus on making sure the officiating is good. It’s tiring, but I’m here for the experience.”

Chavez is proud to be part of the PNVF’s effort to bring top-notch volleyball closer to the fans.

“It’s not everyday we get to hold these kinds of events,” Chavez said. “I hope to be part of the crew in the world championship.”

Diverse group, common goal

A TEACHER, a dance choreographer and a high school sophomore were among the 36 court assistants—ball retrievers, sand rakers and those assigned to assist players—who worked the matches at the Nuvali Sand Courts by Ayala Land in the City of Santa Rosa.

On one of the busiest days, the officials and assistants handled 12 matches in each of the three courts.

Still, many of them had the energy to cheer on the volleyball stars, either gathering up on the spectator stands when off duty or simply shouting heartily from the court assistants’ waiting area behind the officials’ table during match intervals.

Most of those who were tapped for the events are in their teens, while a number of them are in their mid to late 20s.

“We need young and energetic people to help keep the matches running smoothly,” said the 36-year-old Labao, who coordinated the group of court assistants for the two events.

To prevent interfering with the action and help maintain pace of play, the assistants also need to know how the game works. Thus, most if not all of the court assistants are volleyball players themselves.

“These guys know volleyball, love volleyball,” he said. “It’s not a high-paying gig but I see they are proud to be part of this.”

For love of the game

JL MORALES, a 27-year-old Music Arts and Physical Education major working as an online tutor, wouldn’t reveal how much he is paid but says the work’s all worth it.

“The important thing is that I get to be a part of this,” said Morales, who gladly chased after loose balls, wiped off the sand and rolled them to the serving side during matches.

The 27-year-old Morales admitted the pay is less than what he earns tutoring but said it should cover a day’s expenses of a small family. For a week’s stint, the earnings would be enough to get a pair of good shoes, he said.

It’s P800 for a day’s work, BusinessMirror learned, but Morales and company would not confirm.

What matters more, Morales said, is that it is motivating to see “Doc” AJ Pareja, the national team member who is also a physician, and the rest of the Philippine squad vie for honors.

Cesar Caravana, one of the seniors in the group, felt they are paid fairly.

“It’s for the love of the game,” said the 28-year-old choreographer and decorator.

“I haven’t even thought of what to do when we get paid. But for sure I don’t have to buy anything as a memento. The shirt, the IDs, that’s proof we were part of this.”

Serious business

IT may seem like a bit role in a major production, but being a ball retriever is serious business for young Jhyca San Jose.

An outside hitter for her high school team and in inter-barangay meets, 15-year-old San Jose is glad top international beach volleyball continues to be staged in Santa Rosa as she gets to provide for her family while being part of the game she loves.

“For me, it’s a job,” San Jose said. “I give some of the earnings to my parents and I get to keep some for myself for school expenses.”

A 10th grader at Aplaya National High School, San Jose was encouraged to become a court assistant when she saw her brother work matches in the Batang Pinoy-Philippine National Games last December also in Nuvali.

San Jose admitted being awestruck seeing elite international players smash away, but insisted she goes right into work mode when the whistle pierces the air signaling the start of play.

“The level of play is different, sometimes you find yourself just standing in awe. But we have a job to do so we have to focus when the play begins.”

Unsung heroes

THE paying spectators are usually credited as the lifeblood of sport but “supporters” such as this group deserve equal credit for the success of tournaments.

Technology could take over one day. Hawkeye has been in use in various sports and Bolt6 the reliable video challenge equipment for both volleyball and beach volleyball, while mechanical ball retrievers are being developed to help clean up at other events.

Until that time comes, workers like this jolly bunch will help keep the games running smoothly.

Allowing the young ones to be around athletes is also part of grassroots development. Some of these workers could end up as the stars of their sport—Pep Guardiola was once a ballboy, and so was Roger Federer.

Image credits: NONIE REYES





