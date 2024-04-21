Levi, Joanie make Paris: Eleven and counting….

IT’S now 11 and counting for Team Philippines to the Paris Olympics after rower Joanie Delgaco made it a 1-2 weekend punch on Sunday morning in Korea with gymnast Levi Jung-Ruivivar, who got herself qualified in Doha on Friday night.

Neither was actually on the radar but both turned out as surprise packages to formally and officially make it an 11-athlete Philippine contingent to the Olympics that start in under a hundred days.

Joanie Delgaco

“Eleven, formally, and counting,” said Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino on Sunday morning, adding Team Philippines is actually composed of 15 athletes so far.

Weightlifter Rosegie Ramos is unofficially the 12th Filipino to qualify for Paris pending the International Weightlifting Federation’s official announcement of the roster for the Games.

The country is also guaranteed three qualifiers—one in athletics and two in swimming—under the universality rule making the Filipino Olympian count unofficially at 15.

“We expect more of our athletes to be in Paris as qualifiers in various sports are still being conducted,” Tolentino said.

Also qualified for Paris are pole vaulter Ernest John “EJ” Obiena, boxers Eumir Felix Marcial, Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas and weightlifters Vanessa Sarno, Erleen Ann Ando and John Febuar Ceniza.

A natural athlete having played varsity volleyball for the University of Northeastern Philippines in Iriga City, Delgaco achieved what Tokyo Olympian Cris Nievarez missed at the World Rowing Asian and Oceania Olympic and Paralympic Qualification Regatta and Asian Cup in Chungju.

All the 26-year-old Southeast Asian Games gold medalist needed was to finish in the top five of the six-rower final of the 2,000 meters in women’s single sculls.

She finished with enough to spare just outside the podium at fourth place in seven minutes and 49.39 seconds on the artificial Tangeum Lake carved between two dams that wasn’t close to being placid on race day because of the winds.

She finished 32 seconds behind the winner, Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Anna Prakaten, a native of Uzbekistan who once competed for Belarus and now racing under the Russian flag.

Japan’s Shiho Yonekawa 7(:35.93) for silver and Iran’s Fatemeh Mojallalltopraghghale (7:37.07) clinched bronze with Vietnam’s Hue Thi Pham (7:53.08) finishing fifth for the last Olympic berth.

Delgaco played school volleyball for four years until she shifted to rowing in 2016—a decision she won’t regret for the rest of her life.

“I played volleyball in the Palarong Pambansa but volleyball is not my world, I found home in rowing and now I’m really happy to qualify for the Olympics,” Delgaco told BusinessMirror via internet call on Sunday.

“Rowing was alien to me when I was a volleyball player and I wanted to play in the Manila leagues,” she said. “When I graduated from high school, I started to focus on rowing and I love it.”

Seoul Olympian Edgardo Macabitas Maerina, trainer and coach of the rowing association headed by Patrick Gregorio, said Delgaco made Philippine rowing history.

“Joanie’s the first Filipina to qualify for Olympic rowing,” he said.

Nievarez, on the other hand, missed his shot at a second straight Olympics after finishing fifth in the semifinals of the 2,000 meters of men’s singles sculls Saturday.

“Congratulations to our new qualified Olympians,” Tolentino also said in his official Facebook page. “The POC extends its heartfelt congratulations and best wishes for continued success as they compete in Paris 2024, the entire Philippines stands behind you.”

Jung-Ruivivar clinched the women’s floor exercise silver medal at the International Gymnastics Federation Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha to become the third Filipino gymnast in Paris.

The 17-year-old Filipino-American amassed 13.633 points on a 5.8 difficulty to finish behind Algeria’s Kaylia Nemour (15.366 )and ahead of neutral athlete Alena Tsitavets (13.600).

The performance allowed Jung-Ruivivar to leapfrog from No. 5 in the qualification table to No. 2 for that Olympic berth.