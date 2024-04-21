La Salle, UST score big wins to gain share of lead with NU

UNIVERSITY of Sto. Tomas (UST) routed also-ran University of the East, 25-19, 25-9, 25-17, on Sunday in the UAAP Season 86 Women’s Volleyball Tournament at the Araneta Coliseum.

La Salle defeated Ateneo, 25-12, 25-12, 25-18, to gain a share of the lead with UST and National University at 11-2.

UST and La Salle clash on Saturday at 6 p.m. in their final match of the elimination round.

Rookie outside hitter Angge Poyos fired 25 points on 21 attacks, three aces for UST, which bounced back from a five-set loss to Far Eastern University

The Lady Warriors were the first team this season to be held down to a single-digit score in a set. The previous low was 11 by Adamson against La Salle last week.

UE absorbed its fifth consecutive loss to fall to 2-11.

Regina Jurado scored 11 points for UST, while Pia Abbu and Jonna Perdido contributed six points each.

KC Cepada led the Lady Warriors with nine points, all from attacks.

UE faces University of the Philippines in a battle of also-rans on Saturday at 4 p.m.