Jung-Ruivivar achieves dream a year after major surgery

FILIPINO-AMERICAN Levi Jung-Ruivivar clinched her first medal at the gymnastics World Cup—a silver—in Doha on Friday, exactly a year to the day she underwent a career-threatening bilateral foot surgery.

“Last Friday was the anniversary of my bilateral foot surgery in both heels, I got my bone spurs removed,” Jung-Ruivivar told BusinessMirror in a one-on-one online interview on Sunday.

The demanding training a gymnast undergoes caused those bone spurs that almost cut short the Dallas-based Jung-Ruivivar’s athletic career—she’s a veteran at 17 having competed for the US before embracing her Filipino citizenship.

Bilateral surgeries take four months to a year to heal, but for Jung-Ruivivar, it took shorter for her rehabilitation and back to the gym she was and the fruit of her labor came in the form of a ticket to the Paris Olympics from the International Gymnastics Federation Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Qatar.

“I had to work on my Achilles after having both my feet in a cast,” she said. “I never thought I could do this again because it was a pretty major surgery.”

She added: “But I have been gone better as a gymnast because of my determination and drive in my recovery.”

Jung-Ruivivar earned 13.633 points on a 5.8 degree of difficulty to finish behind Algeria’s Kaylia Nemour (15.366), who qualified for Paris as early as last year, and ahead of neutral athlete Alena Tsitavets (13.600).

The podium finish catapulted Jung-Ruivivar from No. 5 with only 32 Olympic qualification points from her performance in three World Cup legs to No. 2 with 62 points, enough to bring her to Paris alongside former world champion and Tokyo Olympian Carlos Yulo and fellow Olympics first-timer Aleah Finnegan.

“I feel this is the time to go big and strategize with new skills… even I though I’m nervous,” she said. “Everything paid off and this is so sweet because I made it on the same day that I had a surgery last year…so special.”

If she clinched her first World Cup medal, Yulo made good on his word to go for a comeback by clinching gold in parallel bars and silver in vault in the same competition on Saturday night.

But those medals meant less to Yulo’s already achieved Paris goal.

“Carlos is not here to win medals but to watch his competitors,” said Gymnastics Association of the Philippines President Cynthia Carrion.