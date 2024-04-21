Happiness for everyone

WHEN Palestine and Lebanon clash this June 6 in the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Palestine is looking for a win that would solidify its chances of advancing to the third round as well as the qualification for the 2027 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup.

Palestine is second in Group I to unbeaten Australia (4-0-0) with a 2-1-1 card. Lebanon, running third, is 0-2-2, while tail-end Bangladesh is 1-3-0.

Since Palestine defeated the Philippines in basketball during the 2015 Fiba Asia Championship in China, I have followed its sports teams. For a team with no nation of its own, no home field to play in and is constantly in the state of war, it is incredible it manage to field a team and unite its people.

Palestine is the one team in the Middle East which every Arab and Muslim nation cheers for. And my guess is, so much more in the free world.

It isn’t simply sports. Having a national team is a political statement and more so in this ongoing Israel-Hamas War.

When Palestine played Afghanistan, another country that has never seemed to know peace, in the 2014 FIFA World Cup Qualification, the game in itself was a triumph. Palestine won by aggregate, 3-1.

Even in this current climate with a new Cold War having taken front and center, Ukraine’s qualifying for this summer’s European Championship was another bit of good news. And similar to Palestine, Ukraine play its home matches in Poland because of the ongoing war with Russia.

It is incredible how teams like Palestine’s are able to field teams and compete in spite of the trauma they have to go through.

I recall when I corresponded with a Palestinian blogger after its national side defeated the Philippines, 1-nil, in the Asian Cup of 2014, how they compete not just for a win, but for its people who have endured so much. It plays for something bigger than themselves, the blogger explained.

It’s not just showing up to be counted or to say, “we’re here.” The Palestines compete to win and bring a sliver of joy no matter how fleeting.

When FIFA finally recognized Palestine in 1998, it was a welcome validation of existence, and of dreams that could come true. Although it has yet to qualify for the FIFA World Cup, what an incredible feat that would be if it does.

When its national football team reached the knockout stages of the AFC Asian Cup for the first time after its defeated Hong Kong, 3-0, last January, the on field display of emotion was moving. In fact, defender Mohammed Saleh lost some of his family in the ongoing conflict.

Added midfielder Mohammed Rashid during an interview at CNN, “I think we needed this joy, this happiness for everyone.”

Hopefully, peace as well, as the always volatile region has faced new danger with escalations of conflict between Israel and Iran painting a darker picture for regional and world peace.

In the meantime, pardon me, as I root for the ultimate underdogs in sport. Here’s to the World Cup.