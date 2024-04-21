FPIP ecozone diamond gets an ‘A’

ECONOMIC zone developer First Philippine Industrial Park (FPIP) supported the recent Calabarzon Regional Athletic Association Meet of the Department of Education (DepEd) by offering its sprawling ball park as venue for the baseball matches.

The DepEd Division Office in Tanauan City, one of the two host cities of FPIP’s ecozone in Batangas province, coordinated with FPIP for the free use of the ball park in Santo Tomas, Batangas.

Almost a thousand elementary and high school student-athletes from the five provinces of Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon) took part in the weeklong competition.

“This support manifests [FPIP’s] magnanimous concern and contribution in the further development of our learners,” DepEd Calabarzon director Atty. Alberto Escobarte said.

Dr. Lourdes T. Bermudez, superintendent of DepEd-Tanauan City Division, said FPIP’s ball park is an ideal venue for future DepEd baseball events.