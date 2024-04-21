`

Today’s front page, Saturday, April 20, 2024

new a1 front saturday 042024 with oil market teaser

FPIP ecozone diamond gets an ‘A’

lopez led fpip ecozone offers free venue for batangas athletic meet photo
MEMBERS of Tanauan City’s Calabarzon champion high school and elementary baseball teams and their coaches pose for a group photo.
  • business mirror 728x90
  • sm job fair 728 90 (1)
  • 728 90
  • el sitio nativo banner 728 x 90 business mirror
  • sm 728x90 summer april 1 10
  • img 2205
  • fcr oreoendcard 728x90 2174
  • western guaranty
  • axa mlc business mirror leaderboard 728x90 2

ECONOMIC zone developer First Philippine Industrial Park (FPIP) supported the recent Calabarzon Regional Athletic Association Meet of the Department of Education (DepEd) by offering its sprawling ball park as venue for the baseball matches.

The DepEd Division Office in Tanauan City, one of the two host cities of FPIP’s ecozone in Batangas province, coordinated with FPIP for the free use of the ball park in Santo Tomas, Batangas.

Almost a thousand elementary and high school student-athletes from the five provinces of Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon) took part in the weeklong competition.

“This support manifests [FPIP’s] magnanimous concern and contribution in the further development of our learners,” DepEd Calabarzon director Atty. Alberto Escobarte said.

Dr. Lourdes T. Bermudez, superintendent of DepEd-Tanauan City Division, said FPIP’s ball park is an ideal venue for future DepEd baseball events.

0
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
  • hyundai santa fe 300x250
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)
  • makati online ad 300px x 250px
Related Topics

Know more