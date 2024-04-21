Dream come true for Filipino-Spaniard Rublico

SANTIAGO “SANTI” RUBLICO was born in Spain but as a full-blooded Filipino has his heart, mind and soul dedicated to playing for the Philippines’ colors.

“When I was considered by my federation [Philippine Football Federation] to join the team, I was very emotional, happy, because it’s really a dream come true when you represent and play for your family’s country,” said Rublico, who’s love for football began to seriously mold when he was six and developed further he became part of Atlético Madrid’s under-19 team.

Rublico’s parents are full-blooded Filipinos—dad Arnold is from Malabon and mom Anna Marie is from Cebu. He has an 11-year-old brother Ryan and eight-year-old sister Ariana.

“That’s my dream since I was six or seven—to play for Philippines,” said the 18-year-old defender.

He’s actually eligible to play for both the Philippines and Spain in any international tournament because he was born in Spain and his parents are both Filipinos, but playing for his native country “has a greater calling.”

“I got interested in representing Spain but for the Philippines, it’s a greater calling,” he said.

Football in Spain, he said, is a religion. Winner of the 2010 World Cup, soccer fields are almost everywhere and leagues as well, even for kids as young as six.

“It’s not like in the Philippines where football players come from colleges and universities,” he said.

Playing for the Philippines gives Rublico more inspiration to achieve the biggest goal—help the country qualify for the World Cup—the women’s team made history last year in New Zealand.

“There’s always a possibility, we just have to keep dreaming and keep working to make the impossible happened,” Rublico said. “For this World Cup, we will try and do our best to qualify.”

The Philippines dropped to fourth place after two losses against Iraq in Group F of the qualifiers but could still bounce back stronger in the next window in June against Vietnam and Indonesia.

Despite the setbacks, he encouraged his teammates to stay on track and be patient.

“Nothing is impossible if we continue working hard, anything can happen,” he said.

He loves the Philippines—the beaches especially—and in the process is encouraging all kids to transform their dreams into reality.

“For the girls and boys, keep dreaming and working. If you stop dreaming that will be the end,” he said. “If you keep dreaming and working, anything positive can happen.”