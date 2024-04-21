DOST allots P800M for 207 projects for 2024

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) will fund 207 research projects with P800 million this year to advance isceience, technology and innovation (STI) in the country.

“This year, we are allotting P800 million into these [207] research projects to help in advancing innovation in the Philippines,” said Executive Director Enrico Paringit of DOST’s Philippine Council for Industry, Energy, and Emerging Technology Research and Development (DOST- PCIEERD).

The projects focused on DOST’s four pillars, human well-being, wealth creation, wealth protection and sustainability.

Among DOST’s nine priority areas, most of the budget will be allotted to STI Governance with P570 million, focusing on maximizing the benefits of innovation in both urban and rural areas through the Smart Challenge PH, and the development of entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystem, DOST-PCIEERD said..

The Science department will also invest more in industrial solutions and competitiveness development, such as Information Communication Technology Innovations and Artificial Intelligence, and in accelerating the manufacturing sectors with P61 million.

“Seeing the potential of our startups, on their innovative ideas, we will further assist them by continuously investing in them and our technology business incubators,” Paringit said.

Moreover, to better navigate areas where the Council can provide support, especially in fostering innovation and adapting to the evolving industries, DOST-PCIEERD extends support in shaping effective policies.

The Council is also providing funding support of about P65 million to technologies that can address environmental challenges associated with several mining operations and boost mining rehabilitation efforts.

To increase the impact of research and development on the general public, the Council will also support projects on science communication. About P21 million will be utilized in capacitating researchers, scientists and engineers, and communication practitioners through various science communication programs, including the media, DOST-PCIEERD pointed out.

It will also include strengthening the SciComm Knowledge Management System to address knowledge gaps between the science community and the public.

“This 2024, we are looking forward to how our newly funded projects and endeavors will drive economic growth,” Paringit said as he encouraged researchers to come up with ideas that will provide maximum economic benefit to Filipinos.

Research projects that will be funded for 2024 were products of the Call for Proposals in 2022 and 2023, and have passed rigorous screening by the Council, it noted.